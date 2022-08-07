IND vs WI 2022: "Rohit Sharma has led from front and has made it clear" - Saba Karim on India's ultra-attacking approach in T20Is

Former Indian wicketkeeper and selector Saba Karim is highly impressed with Team India's new template of playing an ultra-attacking brand of cricket.

The Men in Blue couldn't score enough runs against Pakistan and New Zealand in last year's T20 World Cup and Karim feels that played an important role in bringing about this change.

Speaking on India News Sports on Sunday, the 54-year-old cited captain Rohit Sharma's example as the latter was a slow starter who gradually changed gears once he was set. However, Sharma has come out all guns blazing, without caring about personal milestones in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies.

Here's what Saba Karim had to say about the Men in Blue's new approach to T20Is:

"This (strike rate) was the main problem for Team India and we saw how it affected them in last year's T20 World Cup. But now captain Rohit Sharma has led from front and has made it clear that they will carry this ultra-attacking approach. Even the batting order has been set in a way that they need to carry on the attacking approach whether or not they lose a cluster of wickets."

Youngsters have given clear message to senior Indian players: Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, who was also present on the panel, is delighted to see youngsters stepping up in the absence of some of the senior players who have been rested from the series.

He feels these performances will push first-choice players to bring more consistency to their game and will ensure that they're on their toes. On this, Rajkumar stated:

"It is great to see that the youngsters are stepping up whenever the team requires them to. Although West Indies are not the strongest side and there might be tougher tests ahead, the promise that these players have shown has been great. They have given a clear message to the seniors that they need to perform well or else the replacements are available."

If Suryakumar Yadav continues to perform well at the top, will KL Rahul walk into the playing XI when fit?

