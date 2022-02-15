"If you guys can keep quiet for a while, he'll be alright" - Rohit Sharma shuts down reporter's question to staunchly defend Virat Kohli 

Indian white-ball captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday staunchly defended his predecessor Virat Kohli for his inconsistent batting form. Sharma remarked that the former captain is in a "great mental space" and if the media "keeps quiet for a while" about him, he'll be alright.

The skipper's comments came at a press conference ahead of India's three-T20I series against West Indies, which starts on Wednesday. Sharma was asked what the captain and coach can do to help Kohli perform better.

The new white ball captain, apparently irritated by the repeated questions on Kohli, retorted rather sharply. Sharma said that former captain Kohli has more than enough experience to handle the pressures of international cricket.

The skipper said:

"I think it'll start from you guys. If you guys can keep quiet for a while I think he'll be alright. We don't need to do too much talking from your side then everything will be taken care of. I think he's in a great mental space from whatever I see of him. You know, he's been a part of this international team for more than a decade."

Sharma added:

"If someone has spent that much time in international cricket, he'll know how to handle the pressure situations, the environment and everything. I think it all starts from you guys. If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit, everything will fall in place."

Rohit has addressed questions about Kohli's form innumerable times since taking over the white-ball leadership from him. Even in the post-series press conference after India's 3-0 whitewash of West Indies in the ODIs, Sharma had rallied behind Kohli. The MI captain had said Kohli doesn't need any outside to feel confident.

The question on Kohli's form has mostly revolved around him not being able to score his 71st international ton since 2019. His ODI average, while still among the best in the world, has taken a hit in recent times as well.

This T20I series will be his first since the T20 World Cup where he looked in decent touch but couldn't help India get past the group stage.

Following plans to make sure there are no injury concerns in the future: Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, this will also be Rohit's first T20I series since his return from a hamstring injury. The captain revealed he went through a "lot of stuff" during the two-month hiatus from international cricket as he tried to understand his body. He said he's now following some plans to avoid such injuries in the future.

"Firstly, I am very happy to be playing again for India. The two months were where I was going through a lot of stuff, understanding about my body, what I need to do on the field and all of that. I am feeling absolutely fine at the moment. Yes, there are some specific drills, some specific programs I have to follow and I am following that to make sure that, you know, there are no injury concerns in the future."

Rohit added:

"But again, fingers crossed, injuries are bound to happen to the players because it's something that's very unfortunate and mistiming. I think it can happen and you've got to do whatever you can to prevent those injuries. So I am to do all of that and make sure I am fresh and healthy and fit for the game and the series we have to play."

The first T20I will kick off on February 16 at 7:30 pm IST at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

