IND vs WI 2022: "He was failing back then because there was no clarity regarding his role" - Saba Karim on Dinesh Karthik's recent success

Former India cricketer Saba Karim believes Dinesh Karthik has always had the potential to succeed as a batter in T20 cricket. He reckons that the right-hander's performances have been inconsistent in the past due to a lack of clarity about his role.

Speaking on India New Sports, he emphasized that the team management giving Karthik a well-defined role as a finisher has given him a new lease of life. He suggested that the seasoned campaigner has emerged as a more impactful batter because of the clarity.

"When Dinesh Karthik used to bat up the order a couple of years back, we were all wondering why he wasn't able to perform, despite the potential. He was failing back then because there was no clarity regarding his role.

"He had no idea when he had to play the big shots, or when he had to take the singles. He has a clear role now and that is why his performances have improved significantly."

Karim further added that Karthik's role is to up the ante in the death overs and claimed that the 37-year-old has prepared well for the new role. He suggested that the player's approach now remains the same, irrespective of his batting position.

"The management has assigned this specific role to him and they have been consistently sending him in such situations. It doesn't matter which position he is batting at, his job is to only play three or four overs. He has done his preparation according to this plan, and that's why he has been successful."

Notably, Karthik helped India post an impressive total of 190 in the T20I series opener against West Indies on Friday. He contributed with 41 crucial runs off just 19 deliveries and was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

"Dinesh Karthik's role is to go out there in the last 2-3 overs and score quick runs" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim mentioned that it doesn't matter how many overs a batter plays in T20 cricket. He explained that it is more about the number of balls and how many runs he can score from the same.

The former India selector opined that Dinesh Karthik's job was to deliver a quick-fire knock during the final overs for the Men in Blue. He added:

"Batting in T20 cricket doesn't depend on overs, it is about the number of balls that you play. While making strategies, teams tend to focus on how many balls a batter is going to face in a match.

"Dinesh Karthik's role is to go out there in the last 2-3 overs and score quick runs. This is why if he plays the most number of balls during that period, it will benefit the team."

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies. The two sides will lock horns in the second contest on Monday (August 1) at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

