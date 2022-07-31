IND vs WI 2022: "He can prove to be a big asset for the side" - Saba Karim on Arshdeep Singh

Former selector Saba Karim believes Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh should feature in all four remaining fixtures of the ongoing five-match T20I series in West Indies.

Speaking on India News Sports, he suggested that the team management will be able to assess how Arshdeep Singh performs in different situations by giving him more matches. He mentioned that the left-armer could prove to be an important part of the Indian T20 team in the future.

He stated:

"I hope Arshdeep gets to play all the remaining four games. That's how we can test him in all kinds of situations and that's how he can be a regular option for Team India in the future. If the management plays him in all the fixtures, and if he does well in them, he could prove to be a big asset for the side."

Singh has been impressive in his first two T20I appearances. The talented youngster has bagged two wickets in those games and has a fantastic economy rate of 5.60.

"If not in the playing XI, he can surely be a part of the squad" - Saba Karim backs Arshdeep Singh to retain his place in India's T20 team

The former cricketer pointed out how Arshdeep Singh's pace has increased lately. He opined that the player has been doing more strength training, which has helped him bowl a lot quicker.

Karim explained that the 23-year-old has always had a lot of variations up his sleeve. He reckons that he will be able to achieve more success now as he has also worked on increasing his pace.

He opined:

"Arshdeep Singh is emerging as a very useful option. He is a tall left-arm pacer and his speed has also increased lately. He has good experience of playing T20 cricket for two years and has also travelled with the national side on several occasions."

He added:

"He is doing strength training and that's why is able to generate more speed. He always had variations. But it is even more effective when you have good speed along with variations. If not in the playing XI, he can surely be a part of the squad."

Watch the full video here:

Notably, Singh was one of the top performers with the ball for the Men in Blue in the first T20I against West Indies. He conceded just 24 runs from his full quota of four overs and also picked up two crucial wickets.

