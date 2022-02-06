"You need leaders in every area" - Saba Karim on the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli taking Indian cricket forward

Saba Karim has highlighted that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli wanting to work together is a great thing for Indian cricket and added that the side needs similar leaders in all departments.

The West Indies series will be the first time Rohit will lead Team India in ODIs since taking over as the full-time limited-overs skipper. In the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI, the Indian captain highlighted that he will look to carry forward the template that Kohli has already defined for the team.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked about Rohit's statement. He responded:

"It is extremely necessary for India's future that the experienced players, the senior players, work in unison. You need leaders in every area of this team. Here you have Rohit Sharma as captain along with him if Virat Kohli joins, then you can look at Jasprit Bumrah, you can groom a youngster to become a leader in the spin department."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter added that the top players and Rahul Dravid need to work in unison to take Indian cricket forward. Karim elaborated:

"If your core group is strong, you work in unison. Apart from that, you have a head coach in Rahul Dravid. All these people will have to work together. It is a good thing what Rohit has said, it shows that both want to work together and it is big news."

Saba Karim also pointed out that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have to continue working together going forward if Team India wants to fulfill its ambition of winning the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"This is a very good thing that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on the same page" - Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the most experienced players in the Indian lineup

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed his happiness at the development. He said:

"This is a very good thing that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on the same page, want to help each other and take Indian cricket forward. It is very good news for Indian cricket."

The former first-class cricketer also pointed out that the duo working together will hold Indian cricket in good stead. Rajkumar Sharma observed:

"Both of them are legends, if they walk together and carry the team along, it will be very good for Indian cricket for the upcoming World Cup."

Rohit will hope to start his stint as Team India's full-time white-ball captain on a winning note. The Indian team will also want to find solutions to some of their long-standing issues in both the batting and bowling departments during the series.

