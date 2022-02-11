"It will not be right to make Rishabh Pant sit out" - Saba Karim on the wicketkeeper's batting position in the 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Saba Karim feels Rishabh Pant cannot be rested just for the sake of experimentation in the third ODI against the West Indies.

Pant batted at the top of the order with Rohit Sharma in the second ODI of the ongoing series. However, with Shikhar Dhawan likely to be back as an opener in the final ODI, Pant will have to be slotted in the middle order.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked about Pant's batting position and if he should be rested to give Shreyas Iyer a game. He responded:

"It will not be right to make Rishabh Pant sit out. Why would you want to do so many experiments? Rishabh Pant is your regular wicketkeeper-batter. Why would you want to rest him? He has not played too many matches as well."

The former India selector is also unsure about the Indian team management's plans regarding Pant. Karim explained:

"I feel he will have to come at No. 5 or No. 6. It is very difficult to say what Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid are thinking about Rishabh Pant, what they are seeing in him, whether they are seeing him as a finisher or middle-order batter."

Pant batted at No. 4 in the first ODI against the Windies. However, with KL Rahul returning to the playing XI and batting at No. 4 in the second match, Pant was moved to the top of the order.

"I feel No. 5 or No. 6 will be an ideal position for Rishabh Pant" - Saba Karim

Rishabh Pant has played 12 of his 21 ODI innings at the No. 4 position for Team India

Saba Karim reckons Pant should ideally play as a finisher at No. 5 or No. 6 for Team India. He elaborated:

"I feel No. 5 or No. 6 will be an ideal position for Rishabh but he was played at No. 4 also. If you are trying out Rahul at No. 4, a huge reason behind that is you feel that he is more capable technically to play at that position and he can accelerate as well."

One Handed Six Academy @1handed_6

#INDvsWI #INDvWI Don't care at which position he plays. Just keep him in the team. India will be going one step behind the day Rishabh Pant is dropped from any format of the game. Don't care at which position he plays. Just keep him in the team. India will be going one step behind the day Rishabh Pant is dropped from any format of the game. #INDvsWI #INDvWI https://t.co/JKmg57A4ax

Karim was also asked whether Team India are doing too much experimentation by trying a third opening partner for Rohit in as many matches. He replied:

"Shikhar Dhawan playing in the XI is not an experiment. Dhawan playing in the XI is a possible lineup for India and that is why Rohit Sharma gave that statement. He also believes that you will get a lot of benefits with the left-right combination."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan need 22 more runs to complete 5000 runs as a pair in ODI - one of the greatest opening pairs in the history of this format. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan need 22 more runs to complete 5000 runs as a pair in ODI - one of the greatest opening pairs in the history of this format.

Dhawan missed the first two ODIs against West Indies because he tested positive for COVID-19. But with him having recovered from the virus now, he is likely to come right back into India's playing XI for the final ODI.

Edited by Sai Krishna

