IND vs WI 2022: "Still seems to be a part of Rohit Sharma's plans" - Saba Karim on Ravichandran Ashwin's T20I future 

Ex-cricketer Saba Karim believes that Ravichandran Ashwin could play a major role in the Indian T20I team. He suggested that the player still seems to be a part of Rohit Sharma's plans and that's why he has been picked for the West Indies series.

During a discussion on India Sports News, he mentioned that Ravichandran Ashwin is a wicket-taking bowler who can prove to be impactful in the shortest format. He also highlighted how the veteran spinner has tremendous experience in international cricket.

He said:

"Ravichandran Ashwin still seems to be a part of Rohit Sharma's plans. A captain wants bowlers who can pick wickets in this format, and Ashwin is a wicket-taking option. It is possible that Ashwin will play a big role in the upcoming games. He can get wickets for you and has immense experience."

Notably, the Men in Blue played three spinners in the T20I series opener against West Indies. Karim pointed out that skipper Rohit Sharma used left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja during the powerplay overs in the contest.

The 54-year-old added that Sharma backed Jadeja as he wants his main players to have their confidence high. He highlighted how the left-armer's bowling hasn't been impressive in his last few T20I appearances.

He feels that this could be the reason why Sharma brought him early on a track that was favorable for spin bowlers.

Karim said:

"It was good to see that Rohit Sharma backed Ravindra Jadeja to bowl during the powerplay. It looked like Jadeja was short of condicene with the way he bowled in his last few T20I matches."

He added:

"Rohit wants to instill confidence in the main players. That's why he brought him to the attack early on a spin conduisive wicket. It is a big plus when the skipper supports you this way."

The Indian spinners did a fine job in the encounter. While Ashwin finished with figures of 2/22, Jadeja also chipped in with a tidy spell (1/26) to help the Men in Blue win secure a 68-run win.

"He has made it clear that there is going to be an attacking approach" - Saba Karim on Rohit Sharma's batting against West Indies

Saba Karim reserved high praise for Rohit Sharma as the batter slammed an impressive half-century against West Indies. He stated that the right-hander seemed unpertuburbed by the challenging conditions and showcased positive intent.

Karim suggested that the pitch was tough to bat on as both the teams struggled to get going on the surface. However, he claimed that Sharma, with his knock, has made it clear that he is going to look to score runs at a brisk pace in the format.

"Rohit Sharma batted really well in the first match. But I am pleased to see that apart from his batting, his captaincy has also been very good. The wicket was tough to bat on and players from both sides struggled to adjust to the conditions. But it looked like Rohit was batting on a different wicket altogether."

He added:

"Openers need some time to settle in. He didn't take any time and played exceptionally well. He has made it clear that there is going to be an attacking approach, irrespective of the conditions."

Sharma scored 64 runs off 44 deliveries in the encounter and was the top run-getter for his side. With their 68-run win in the clash, India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

