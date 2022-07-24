"I don't think the selectors' thinking is towards Shikhar Dhawan" - Saba Karim on opener getting place in India's T20I side based on his ODI performances

Saba Karim feels Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to get a place in India's T20I side based on his ODI performances, as he is not in the selectors' scheme of things in the shortest format.

Dhawan scored a match-defining 97 in the first ODI of the ongoing three-match series against the West Indies. However, the stand-in ODI captain is not part of the Indian squad for the T20I series against the same opposition, which will be played after the ODI leg of the tour.

During a discussion on India News, Karim was asked if Dhawan could force the selectors to include him in the scheme of things for India's T20I side. He replied in the negative:

"Not in my opinion. The T20 format is different; the demands in T20 cricket are different. There the number of talented players we are seeing at the moment, I don't think the selectors' thinking is towards Shikhar Dhawan."

The former Indian selector, however, added that the opening batter is an integral member of the Men in Blue's ODI side, elaborating:

"I feel Shikhar Dhawan's place in ODI cricket is confirmed; he is an indispensable force as an opening batter. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are a fantastic combination."

Jaya Suriyan @jayasuriyan55 ‘Rahul Dravid had to make the tough call, we all agreed’ – BCCI official on Shikhar Dhawan’s T20I snub ‘Rahul Dravid had to make the tough call, we all agreed’ – BCCI official on Shikhar Dhawan’s T20I snub

Dhawan last played a T20I during the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July last year. He has reportedly been told by the team management that he's no longer in their scheme of things for the shortest format of the game.

"You need a batter who you can depend on" - Saba Karim on Shikhar Dhawan's importance in ODI cricket

Shikhar Dhawan has been at his consistent best in ODI cricket over the last few years.

Saba Karim highlighted the importance of a dependable batter like Dhawan in the 50-over format of the game. He observed:

"He (Dhawan) has been performing like this regularly in ODI cricket. The consistency is seen in his batting and in ODI cricket; apart from strike rate and average, you need a batter who you can depend on."

The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter pointed out that Dhawan's opening partnership with Rohit Sharma has consistently eased the job of the middle and lower-order batters. Karim explained:

"Shikhar is a player, who if we see the last two or three years, then whether it is Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, his role has been extremely important. It is because of Shikhar and Rohit's partnership that the following batters have found it easier to set or chase a target."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Shikhar Dhawan, who last night played his 150th ODI innings as an opener, is fourth on the list



#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter Rohit Sharma at the topShikhar Dhawan, who last night played his 150th ODI innings as an opener, is fourth on the list Rohit Sharma at the top 🔥Shikhar Dhawan, who last night played his 150th ODI innings as an opener, is fourth on the list 💥🇮🇳#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter https://t.co/q8BlGNMr08

Saba Karim concluded by observing that Dhawan might not have been at his best in the ODI series against England. That's because he was returning to international cricket after a long break, but the vintage Gabbar was evident in the first ODI against the Windies.

