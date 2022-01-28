"He needs to go on for the good of the game" - Salman Butt feels world cricket needs Virat Kohli at his best

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has opined that world cricket needs Virat Kohli at his best since there are very few quality players in the game presently. Butt added that Kohli owes it to his fans to rediscover his mojo with the willow.

The Team India star batter played the ODI series in South Africa as a pure batter, having been sacked as captain from the 50-over format. He has quit T20I and Test captaincy as well, meaning the right-hander is no longer a leader in any of the formats.

Kohli managed two fifties in three ODIs in South Africa, but the visitors were crushed 0-3 by the Proteas. Asked whether the 33-year-old could find his real self with the bat minus the responsibility of leadership, Butt said on his YouTube channel:

“It will be difficult for Kohli (not being captain anymore). But he is a champion player and one can expect him to shift focus. Large masses of public who like him a lot have now also started criticizing him because they want to see those big scores. For his fans, he needs to lift his game.”

The 37-year-old former cricketer added:

“Currently, there are very few quality players in the game, not more than 5-6. Even among them, he is one of the best. So, he needs to go on for the good of the game and world cricket.”

Kohli has not scored an international century since November 2019. He ended the ODI series in South Africa with 116 runs in three matches at an average of 38.67 and a strike rate of 76.32.

“India are trying to mix and match” - Salman Butt on team selection for West Indies series

Quite a few critics have been puzzled with India’s team selection for the home series against West Indies. While Ruturaj Gaikwad has been left out of the T20I squad and has been picked for the ODIs, it’s the other way round with Venkatesh Iyer.

Trying to make sense of the selection policy, Butt explained:

“There are so many players, so India are trying to mix and match. Venkatesh Iyer played only two games in South Africa. But he is now out of ODIs and has been picked only in T20s. He is very capable and it is not like he doesn’t deserve more chances in one-dayers. But there are just so many youngsters. I don’t think there is anything like he can play one format and not the other.”

India’s home series against West Indies, which will feature three ODIs and as many T20Is, will begin on February 6.

