"He is probably behind Ravindra Jadeja" - Scott Styris on Axar Patel's competition with fellow all-rounder

Scott Styris reckons Axar Patel is probably lagging behind Ravindra Jadeja in the race for the spin-bowling all-rounder's position in the full-strength Indian ODI side.

Axar smoked an unbeaten 64 off just 35 deliveries to help Team India register a two-wicket win in the second ODI against the West Indies on Sunday, July 24. The left-arm spinner was also the most economical Indian bowler in the game, finishing with figures of 1/40 in the nine overs he bowled.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Styris was asked about Axar's chances of making India's first XI and his performance in the second ODI in Ravindra Jadeja's absence. He responded:

"He is probably behind Ravindra Jadeja when you look at that A (full-strength) team. But if you continue to perform like this, then there is no question that you could even play both, that's the best part of it."

Styris pointed out an area where Axar is at a disadvantage. The former New Zealand all-rounder explained:

"India do like to pick spinners and a lot of them. You do like the ball turning in both directions, that's the one thing that he does have against him when you compare him to Jadeja."

Team India are unlikely to field two left-arm spinners in the playing XI in white-ball cricket. Considering the plethora of spin-bowling options at Rohit Sharma's disposal, Axar and Jadeja are likely to fight it out for one spot, with the latter probably slightly ahead at the moment.

"That innings of his is what separated the two teams" - Scott Styris on Axar Patel's knock in the second ODI

Axar Patel scored his maiden ODI fifty in the second ODI against the West Indies [P/C: Twitter]

Styris was effusive in his praise for the knock played by Axar Patel in the second ODI against the Windies, elaborating:

"The other thing too is the tournament being in India next year, there is where spinners will play their part, particularly through the middle, and that innings of his is what separated the two teams. His 64 off 35 deliveries, 180 strike rate, that wins you matches, not just in T20s but ODI cricket as well."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Axar Patel’s knock was one of the finest knocks that you’d see in a run-chase. The clarity of thought. The confidence with which he managed the chase…’incredible’ is falling short to define it. Brilliant, Bapu Axar Patel’s knock was one of the finest knocks that you’d see in a run-chase. The clarity of thought. The confidence with which he managed the chase…’incredible’ is falling short to define it. Brilliant, Bapu 😊😊

Styris concluded by crediting the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the immense confidence displayed by emerging players on the international stage. The cricketer-turned-commentator observed:

"The Indian T20 league where these players get to play those aggressive shots and win matches single-handedly gives them the confidence and they are fearless today. That innings from Axar Patel was exactly that."

Axar Patel's 64-run knock was studded with three fours and five sixes. He almost single-handedly took Team India to victory after Deepak Hooda's dismissal, with the visitors requiring 56 runs in less than six overs with just four wickets in hand.

LIVE POLL Q. Who should be the preferred spin-bowling all-rounder in India's ODI side? Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel 3 votes so far