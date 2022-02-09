"Struggle for a big score deepens" - Twitter fumes as Virat Kohli fails in 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Virat Kohli's wait for his 71st international century just got longer as he failed to fire in the second ODI against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

Having scored just eight runs in the first ODI, Kohli was more circumspect today. He still got out trying to drive Odean Smith through covers, only to edge it behind to the wicketkeeper Shai Hope.

Kohli's innings ended at 18 from 30 deliveries, having hit three boundaries.

Fans on Twitter weren't obviously happy as the star batter failed in two consecutive matches. Here are some of the best reactions:

Manya @CSKian716 Kohli's century count is stuck at: Kohli's century count is stuck at: https://t.co/9t8I5qLO38

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Slight away movement for bowler Smith, no movement of Kohli’s feet, ball edged for a simple catch behind the wicket. India’s position in this match worsens, Kohli’s struggle for a big score deepens Slight away movement for bowler Smith, no movement of Kohli’s feet, ball edged for a simple catch behind the wicket. India’s position in this match worsens, Kohli’s struggle for a big score deepens

Mudit 🇮🇳 @MuditHastir

Standard set by him is too high.

Need a Good Partnership between Sky and Rahul !



#INDvsWI #Kohli Another Soft dismissal for Kohli..Standard set by him is too high.Need a Good Partnership between Sky and Rahul ! Another Soft dismissal for Kohli..Standard set by him is too high. Need a Good Partnership between Sky and Rahul !#INDvsWI #Kohli

Aryan sharma @iAryan_Sharma Virat Kohli after facing some balls and hitting some good boundaries: Virat Kohli after facing some balls and hitting some good boundaries: https://t.co/uWpxRK1dah

Observor @ObservingEditor #Kohli 's dip in form is surreal. Just like his fantastic run at the top of his game was. for a batsman who was churning out big scores one after the other, this is a serious fall. #Kohli's dip in form is surreal. Just like his fantastic run at the top of his game was. for a batsman who was churning out big scores one after the other, this is a serious fall.

It has now been 67 innings in international cricket since Kohli's last century, which came at the Eden Gardens against Bangladesh in 2019.

In the ODI series in South Africa before this one, Kohli hit two half-centuries, but failed to convert.

Virat Kohli's wicket leaves India in trouble in 2nd ODI

India were put in to bat by the West Indies and opted to experiment with Rishabh Pant as an opener. Captain Rohit Sharma fell early, however, as Kemar Roach claimed the first wicket for the visitors.

Virat Kohli and Pant then put on a 30-run stand before the latter miscued a pull shot off Odean Smith and was out for 18 off 34.

In trouble having lost the early wicket, there was pressure on Kohli to deliver, but he too fell to Smith in the same over. India were reeling at 43/3 when the former skipper was dismissed.

However, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav got together and steadied the innings for India.

The two brought up their 50-run partnership in the 26th over. KL Rahul hit back-to-back boundaries in the same over to take India over the 100-run mark.

The partnership ended when Rahul was run out for 49, leaving India at 134/4.

India won the first ODI by six wickets to take a 1-0 series lead in the three-match series.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee