"That was something very flattering for me" - Prasidh Krishna embraces Rohit Sharma's praise after career-best performance

India pacer Prasidh Krishna has hit a purple patch and he has admitted it is this consistency that he has been striving for ever since making his international debut. The 25-year-old returned career-best figures of 4 for 12 as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against the West Indies.

Coming on as the first change, Krishna broke the back of the Windies batting with raw pace and bounce. The lanky pacer from Karnataka will complete a year of international cricket next month and he appears to be in a happy headspace.

“I have been striving to get more consistency. I remember, when I started off, I was excited and I had too many emotions running through. And then over a period of time that we’ve practised together as a team, we’ve had our plans and we’ve been very clear on what we wanted to work on. Glad it paid off today,” Prasidh Krishna said at the post-match press conference.

He dismissed Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder for just 12 runs from nine overs, with three maidens to boot. Such was his impact that it even made India skipper Rohit Sharma go, “I have never seen a spell like that in India for a long time now.” Such high praise coming from a legend would flatter anyone.

“That was something very flattering for me. Because he’s been playing cricket for a lot of time, he’s seen a lot of it, and coming from him, I am really happy,” Krishna said.

But will he get enough gametime once regular fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami return to the squad? That doesn’t worry him, though. He is focused on bettering his craft and grabbing whatever opportunities come his way.

“Break disrupting the rhythm, I don’t see anything like that. Because as a cricketer, you will be playing as and when you get a chance. And when you’re not not playing, might as well go back to the drawing board, get better at what you can and comeback and play whenever you get a chance,” he said in response to a Sportskeeda query.

As of now, he has one more game to showcase his class before joining the Karnataka squad for the Ranji Trophy, starting February 17.

India record 11th consecutive ODI series win over West Indies

India's run of 11 successive ODI series wins against WI is the joint-most for any team [Credits: BCCI]

Prasidh Krishna and batter Suryakumar Yadav have strengthened their cases to cement their spots in the team. Both put in notable performances as India walloped the West Indies by 44 runs to win the series 2-0, with a game left.

After stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran put the visitors in, the middle order rose to the occasion – led by Surya’s gritty 64 off 83 – as India posted a decent total of 237 for 9. In reply, the Windies wilted in the face of accurate Indian fast bowling and were bundled out for 193.

The third ODI is scheduled for Friday (February 11) before the caravan moves to Kolkata for the three-match T20I series.

