IND vs WI 2022: "We just have to give them the space to understand their craft" - Nicholas Pooran backs Akeal Hosein and Hayden Walsh to shine in the T20I series

West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran has backed the spin duo of Akeal Hosein and Hayden Walsh Jr. to come up with the goods in the upcoming T20I series against India. The duo did not have the best of outings in the recently-concluded ODI series, which was relatively high scoring.

Akeal Hosein is still settling into the international circuit having made his debut in 2021 while his compatriot Hayden Walsh Jr. secured his maiden appearance in 2019.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra West Indies' T20i squad against India:



Pooran (C), Powell, Brooks, Drakes, Hetmyer, Holder, Akeal Hosein, Joseph, King, Mayers, McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario, Odean, Devon Thomas and Hayden Walsh. West Indies' T20i squad against India:Pooran (C), Powell, Brooks, Drakes, Hetmyer, Holder, Akeal Hosein, Joseph, King, Mayers, McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario, Odean, Devon Thomas and Hayden Walsh.

Asked whether Akeal Hosein and Hayden Walsh Jr. could replicate the exploits of Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree, Pooran replied ahead of the first T20I in Trinidad:

"Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree did their job really well. For Akeal Hosein and Hayden Walsh to be like that, it is obviously going to take a while. Narine and Badree have a lot of experience while these guys have just started at the International level. There is a long way for them to go, we just have to give them the space to understand their craft."

Akeal Hosein and Hayden Walsh Jr. are the frontline spin-bowling options for the five-match T20I series against the Men in Blue. Gudakesh Motie is yet to recover from a fractured thumb while Fabien Allen has pulled out due to personal reasons.

"I think the guys are always up for the challenge against India" - Nicholas Pooran

West Indies only have a lopsided record to show for against India in recent times. They found themselves on the wrong side of a 3-0 scoreline earlier this year away from home against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Despite being competitive, the Men in Maroon lost the ODI series by a 3-0 margin, leading to their 12th successive series defeat against India.

Claiming that the squad is raring to face one of the most in-form sides in the world, Pooran said:

"I think the guys are always up for the challenge against India. Unfortunately, we have not been getting series wins, and looking from this series here, the only thing on our minds is finding out ways to be successful at the end of the fifth game."

Nicholas Pooran will lead the West Indies in the first of the five T20Is later today (July 29) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground in Trinidad.

Will the West Indies pose a strong challenge to the visitors in the shortest format? Let us know what you think.

