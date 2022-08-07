Create
IND vs WI 2022: "They want to make the most of the powerplay" - Rajkumar Sharma explains why India want Suryakumar Yadav to open

Backing Suryakumar Yadav at the top of the order is turning out to be a masterstroke. (P.C.:Twitter)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Aug 07, 2022 04:25 PM IST

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has been highly impressed with the way Indian star Suryakumar Yadav has adjusted to his new role at the top of the order in T20Is. The 31-year-old has consistently provided Team India with flying starts and that's probably what's expected out of him at the moment.

Suryakumar Yadav scored an incredible hundred batting at No. 4 against England at Trent Bridge last month. So quite a few eyebrows were raised when captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid persisted with Yadav at the top of the order and the explosive Rishabh Pant at No. 4 even against West Indies.

However, speaking on India News Sports on Sunday, Rajkumar Sharma explained that the role of maximizing the powerplay has been given to Yadav. He said:

"The experiment to open with Suryakumar Yadav was criticized a lot. But Yadav has proved that he has the game to attack in the powerplay and perhaps that is the new tactic of the coach and captain. They want to make the most of the powerplay and perhaps that's why they must have defined these roles for Yadav and Pant."
India's juggernaut seems unstoppable: Reetinder Singh

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Singh, who was also part of the same panel, has been impressed with the way fringe players like Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson have made the most of their opportunities in the absence of senior players.

Singh is also convinced that Suryakumar Yadav will continue to open the innings in T20Is and that Pant will bat at No. 4. He stated:

"The Men in Blue juggernaut seems unstoppable at the moment. Even amidst all the experiments, they are delivering clinical performances. Whoever is getting an opportunity is giving a match-winning performance.
"We also now understand the nucleus of the team and that Suryakumar Yadav will open the batting with Pant at No. 4. Once the other senior players return, the XI also looks more or less set."
Suryakumar Yadav is in a complete different level in T20. #IndvWI https://t.co/kEHISz0sYI

The Men in Blue have another opportunity to test their bench in the fifth and final T20I against West Indies, scheduled to be played in Florida on Sunday.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

