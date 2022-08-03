IND vs WI 2022: "This is some illegal stuff"- Shocked fans in awe of Suryakumar Yadav's ridiculous shots during match-winning 76 in 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav has once again proved what a huge asset he is to the Indian team, especially in the shortest format. The 31-year-old was a makeshift opener for the ongoing series against the West Indies. But he has proven that he can bat wherever his team needs him to and in any situation with a match-winning knock in the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday (August 2) at Warner Park in St Kitts.

The target of 165 looked a bit tricky on a pitch that wasn't the flattest to bat on. Moreover, captain Rohit Sharma also had to walk off retired hurt due to a back spasm. However, Suryakumar Yadav took the chase head-on and scored 76 runs from just 44 balls to help the visitors win the match by seven wickets.

Fans on Twitter hailed Yadav for playing some outrageous shots and believe that he is arguably the best T20 batter India has at the moment. Here are some of the reactions:

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla twitter.com/zorawarrr/stat… pasha @zorawarrr Makes you wanna say WOW. Makes you wanna say WOW. https://t.co/8NNDzfPWlV I haven’t seen anything this beautiful in a long time I haven’t seen anything this beautiful in a long time 😍 twitter.com/zorawarrr/stat…

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh I have only seen two players by hitting Sixes while playing sweep shots - one is Ab De Villiers and now Suryakumar Yadav. This is Ridiculous, hit for a SIX while playing just normal sweep shot. I have only seen two players by hitting Sixes while playing sweep shots - one is Ab De Villiers and now Suryakumar Yadav. This is Ridiculous, hit for a SIX while playing just normal sweep shot.

Satyam Singh @MyFreakyTweets



Suryakumar Yadav has proved time and again why he is so special.



#WIvIND @cricketaakash You will not see this kind of knock everyday, what makes it more special is the occasion and the pressure it has come.Suryakumar Yadav has proved time and again why he is so special. @cricketaakash You will not see this kind of knock everyday, what makes it more special is the occasion and the pressure it has come.Suryakumar Yadav has proved time and again why he is so special.#WIvIND

Basit Subhani @BasitSubhani It will be a treat to watch Suryakumar bat against Pakistan in this form!

Surya vs Shaheen, Haris & co It will be a treat to watch Suryakumar bat against Pakistan in this form! Surya vs Shaheen, Haris & co

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Just inject that shot into your veins! Suryakumar Yadav you classy freak! #WIvIND Just inject that shot into your veins! Suryakumar Yadav you classy freak! #WIvIND

Hemant Brar @Cricquest



#WIvIND Suryakumar Yadav is just making sure he is one of the first names on the team sheet at the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav is just making sure he is one of the first names on the team sheet at the T20 World Cup.#WIvIND

Akshat @AkshatOM10



SuryaKumar yadav Most stylish T20 player currently in the Indian teamSuryaKumar yadav Most stylish T20 player currently in the Indian team SuryaKumar yadav 🔥 https://t.co/8S9Qnf5dwl

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Suryakumar Yadav has completed 400 runs in T20I Internationals in this year 2022 with the strike rate of 190+. Suryakumar Yadav has completed 400 runs in T20I Internationals in this year 2022 with the strike rate of 190+.

Sir Dinda ⁶⁴⁸ @RagingDinda Streets all over the World are saying suryakumar Yadav is the best T20 batsman curruntly. Streets all over the World are saying suryakumar Yadav is the best T20 batsman curruntly.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Suryakumar Yadav is only batsman in the history of T20I to have 40+ average with the strike rate 170+ and min 500 runs. Suryakumar Yadav is only batsman in the history of T20I to have 40+ average with the strike rate 170+ and min 500 runs.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Suryakumar Yadav has 5 fifties and 1 hundred from just 20 innings in T20I for India. #IndvWI Suryakumar Yadav has 5 fifties and 1 hundred from just 20 innings in T20I for India. #IndvWI

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill This is some illegal stuff from Suryakumar Yadav. He's making batting look easier than what it is on this pitch. And he's been able to play shots all around the ground. This is some illegal stuff from Suryakumar Yadav. He's making batting look easier than what it is on this pitch. And he's been able to play shots all around the ground.

Amit Dubey @AmitHellboyz143 Everytime sky bats with iyer in t20i... We understand the difference between awesome and average #WIvIND Everytime sky bats with iyer in t20i... We understand the difference between awesome and average #WIvIND

Rutvik Shrimali ( medico) @i_am_rutvik_

Sky as one down

Sky as 4 th no

Sky as middle order

Sky as finisher

May be in some time he would bowling also

#CricketTwitter Sky as opnerSky as one downSky as 4 th noSky as middle orderSky as finisherMay be in some time he would bowling also Sky as opner Sky as one downSky as 4 th no Sky as middle orderSky as finisherMay be in some time he would bowling also😃😃#CricketTwitter

Samip Rajguru @samiprajguru #RohitSharma Well played SKY…good runs at a fantastic strike rate…made the match easy for India… but still will you consider him as an opener…??? May be YES in absence of KL he is our new opener…Andar Ki Baat Well played SKY…good runs at a fantastic strike rate…made the match easy for India… but still will you consider him as an opener…??? May be YES in absence of KL he is our new opener…Andar Ki Baat 😊 #RohitSharma

Kartik @elitecynic



Difference in Runs between Iyer and Sky = 42

#WIvsIND

Difference in balls between Iyer and Sky = 8Difference in Runs between Iyer and Sky = 42 Difference in balls between Iyer and Sky = 8Difference in Runs between Iyer and Sky = 42 #WIvsIND😭😭

Sanjeeb ✨ @Sanjeeb__45



Bodied all those clowns 🤡 Well played skyBodied all those clowns 🤡 Well played sky 🔥Bodied all those clowns 🤡 https://t.co/YjNWG2EBLk

Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho SKY is one of IPL's all-time great players of pace in powerplay. SKY is one of IPL's all-time great players of pace in powerplay. SKY's biggest achievement since 2020 is not his outstanding IPL numbers. It is that he's done it despite not playing his best position, which is opening. twitter.com/IndianMourinho… SKY's biggest achievement since 2020 is not his outstanding IPL numbers. It is that he's done it despite not playing his best position, which is opening. twitter.com/IndianMourinho…

Manya @CSKian716 Just feels like SKY's bat has a built-in algorithm which plays the most optimal shot on every delivery. Just feels like SKY's bat has a built-in algorithm which plays the most optimal shot on every delivery.

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans



#WIvIND | @surya_14kumar When he's scoring like this, SKY is in a different league altogether When he's scoring like this, SKY is in a different league altogether 🔥💪#WIvIND | @surya_14kumar

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS 76 in 44 but that's one of the incredible Sky knocks. Made the deck look far more easy than it was. Well set up. Played. 76 in 44 but that's one of the incredible Sky knocks. Made the deck look far more easy than it was. Well set up. Played. 👏

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Sky’s range is something that troubles even some of the top class bowlers in t20s. Brilliant batting @surya_14kumar Sky’s range is something that troubles even some of the top class bowlers in t20s. Brilliant batting @surya_14kumar

Suryakumar Yadav didn't let Shreyas Iyer's knock affect the required rate

After Rohit Sharma retired hurt, Shreyas Iyer walked out to bat. The 27-year-old showed good form in ODIs and this was a great chance for him to score big and improve his chances in the shortest format.

However, it wasn't to be as he struggled to time the ball and was rather happy playing second-fiddle to Suryakumar Yadav. In a chase, runs flowing from both ends does make things a whole lot easier. But the 31-year-old realized that he himself had to dig deep to keep the scoreboard moving.

Yadav played some outstanding ramp shots, but none better than the six he hit off Alzarri Joseph over long-off. Although he couldn't complete his hundred, the 31-year-old ensured he had done enough to take India to the brink of a comprehensive win.

Rishabh Pant had a decent hit out in the middle as he remained unbeaten on 33*. After a poor batting performance on Monday, the Men in Blue will be delighted with the way they chased down the total.

