IND vs WI 2022: "This is some illegal stuff"- Shocked fans in awe of Suryakumar Yadav's ridiculous shots during match-winning 76 in 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav has once again proved what a huge asset he is to the Indian team, especially in the shortest format. The 31-year-old was a makeshift opener for the ongoing series against the West Indies. But he has proven that he can bat wherever his team needs him to and in any situation with a match-winning knock in the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday (August 2) at Warner Park in St Kitts.
The target of 165 looked a bit tricky on a pitch that wasn't the flattest to bat on. Moreover, captain Rohit Sharma also had to walk off retired hurt due to a back spasm. However, Suryakumar Yadav took the chase head-on and scored 76 runs from just 44 balls to help the visitors win the match by seven wickets.
Fans on Twitter hailed Yadav for playing some outrageous shots and believe that he is arguably the best T20 batter India has at the moment. Here are some of the reactions:
Suryakumar Yadav didn't let Shreyas Iyer's knock affect the required rate
After Rohit Sharma retired hurt, Shreyas Iyer walked out to bat. The 27-year-old showed good form in ODIs and this was a great chance for him to score big and improve his chances in the shortest format.
However, it wasn't to be as he struggled to time the ball and was rather happy playing second-fiddle to Suryakumar Yadav. In a chase, runs flowing from both ends does make things a whole lot easier. But the 31-year-old realized that he himself had to dig deep to keep the scoreboard moving.
Yadav played some outstanding ramp shots, but none better than the six he hit off Alzarri Joseph over long-off. Although he couldn't complete his hundred, the 31-year-old ensured he had done enough to take India to the brink of a comprehensive win.
Rishabh Pant had a decent hit out in the middle as he remained unbeaten on 33*. After a poor batting performance on Monday, the Men in Blue will be delighted with the way they chased down the total.