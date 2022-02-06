"This pressure on Chahal, I think it is just fabricated" - Aakash Chopra questions treatment of leg-spinner

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that unnecessary pressure has been created on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in recent times. According to Chopra, Chahal is India’s primary slow bowler in white-ball cricket and dropping him time and again from the playing XI was unwarranted.

Under the scanner after a poor showing in South Africa, the 31-year-old leggie came up with a match-winning spell in the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday in Ahmedabad. He claimed 4 for 49 as India registered a six-wicket victory in their 1000th one-day match.

Speaking after the game, Chopra told ESPN Cricinfo while discussing the leg-spinner’s performance:

“There is always pressure whenever you are playing for India. But this pressure on Chahal, I think it is just fabricated in a fashion. Why would you question a player’s place in the side when he has been your wrecker-in-chief, your primary spinner for the last 3-4 years? Suddenly, you don’t play him enough, he doesn’t pick up wickets and he feels under the pump.”

The 44-year-old continued:

“This should have been just another game for Yuzvendra Chahal at white-ball level. He is still your primary spinner, he has picked up enough wickets and he showed it once again by spinning a web around the Windies batters.”

Chahal dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard off consecutive deliveries as the West Indies were held to 176 in 43.5 overs.

“When wickets are falling at the other end, Chahal is a different bowler” - Aakash Chopra

Apart from the leg-spinner, Washington Sundar, who was making a comeback, also impressed with 3 for 30. Chopra pointed out that Chahal becomes more dangerous when a bowler is taking wickets at the other end. He stated:

“Washington Sundar was brilliant and, when wickets are falling at the other end, Yuzvendra Chahal is a different bowler altogether. Jason Holder gave West Indies some respectability but 176 was never going to be enough even if the surface was a little more bowler-friendly than expected.”

Sharing his views on the surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Chopra said:

“I expected this pitch to be a bit more batter-friendly. But, this was a pitch where the ball was gripping, turning and not coming on to the bat nicely. When you look at the West Indian batting line-up, they thrive on stroke-making. They are not grafters, barring Shai Hope.”

After the bowlers did their job, Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored a breezy 60 as the hosts cruised to victory in 28 overs.

