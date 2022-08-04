IND vs WI 2022: "This young team needs Rohit Sharma as captain" - Mohammad Kaif hopes that Indian captain will be fit for 4th T20I

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif is hopeful that Rohit Sharma will be available to lead India in the fourth T20I against West Indies on Saturday (August 6) in Lauderhill, Florida.

Rohit suffered a back injury during the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday. During India's run chase, Rohit copped a back injury while playing an awkward-looking shot on the leg-side off Alzarri Joseph. He walked off the field and didn't take any further part in the game.

Fortunately, it didn't cost the Men in Blue as they secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory to make it 2-1 in the five-match series.

While there is still doubt about his participation in the next fixture, Kaif feels this young side needs a leader like Rohit. Taking to Twitter, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote:

"This young team needs Rohit Sharma as captain, here's hoping his injury is not serious. Fingers crossed. @ImRo45."

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif This young team needs Rohit Sharma as captain, here's hoping his injury is not serious. Fingers crossed. @ImRo45 This young team needs Rohit Sharma as captain, here's hoping his injury is not serious. Fingers crossed. @ImRo45

Rohit's early departure didn't hurt India in the run chase as Suryakumar Yadav played a fine knock of 76 off 44 balls. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant (33*) and Shreyas Iyer (24) chipped in with telling contributions to take the visitors home with six balls to spare.

"It's okay at the moment" - Rohit Sharma provides injury update

Indian captain Rohit has downplayed injury concerns and sounded optimistic about his availability for the next game, which is over two days away.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after the third T20I, Rohit said:

"It's okay at the moment. We've got a few days till the next game, hopefully it should be okay (his injury)."

BCCI @BCCI UPDATE:



The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress.



#WIvIND UPDATE: #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma has a back spasm.The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress. 🚨 UPDATE: #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma has a back spasm. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress.#WIvIND

The Indian management, however, might not risk Rohit in the next couple of matches. They have important games lined up in the next few months, including the Asia Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

He has also been rested for the three-match ODIs against Zimbabwe. He is expected to return to action during the Asia Cup 2022 later this month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far