"To get out that way is criminal"- Fans troll Nicholas Pooran and West Indies as India complete yet another T20I series win

Nicholas Pooran's run-out in the fourth T20I on August 6 summed up West Indies' batting performance in the ongoing T20I series against India. Pooran smashed left-arm spinner Axar Patel for 22 runs off his first five deliveries. It looked like the skipper was in the zone to make the most of his innings.

However, Pooran undid all the good work with a poor decision in the final delivery of the over. He dabbed the ball to point and began to run for a single. However, Sanju Samson did a brilliant job of stopping the ball from going past him and throwing it back to Rishabh Pant.

Kyle Mayers, who was at the non-striker's end, sent back Pooran. Stranded in the middle of the pitch, the West Indies captain looked distraught. Pant also trolled Pooran hilariously as he took a good eight seconds to take the bails off.

Fans on Twitter trolled Nicholas Pooran and his men for yet another poor performance against India. The visitors have taken an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mehul 🇮🇳 @mahzz04 4,6,0,6,6 and then got run out : story of Nicholas pooran 4,6,0,6,6 and then got run out : story of Nicholas pooran 😄

yas @utdshre ngl feel bad for pooran, he absolutely dominated that over and to get out that way is criminal ngl feel bad for pooran, he absolutely dominated that over and to get out that way is criminal😭😭

Starlord @NotTheDarkBlade @poserarcher Pant was just making fun of pooran🤣🤣🤣🤣 @poserarcher Pant was just making fun of pooran🤣🤣🤣🤣

Sky11 @sky11official



#CricketTwitter #WIvsIND Nicholas Pooran waiting for Kyle Mayers in the dressing room Nicholas Pooran waiting for Kyle Mayers in the dressing room 😂#CricketTwitter #WIvsIND https://t.co/p6t0t2mXWz

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Mayers didn't budge, but that was a needless single nonetheless. Pooran has himself to blame too for a good part #WIvIND Mayers didn't budge, but that was a needless single nonetheless. Pooran has himself to blame too for a good part #WIvIND

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket



Samson fielded



Pant collected



Pooran stranded.



#WIvsIND 3 wicketkeepers were involved in Pooran's run out:Samson fieldedPant collectedPooran stranded. 3 wicketkeepers were involved in Pooran's run out:Samson fielded Pant collected Pooran stranded. #WIvsIND

Farzan Patel @TheTipsyParsi



#WIvIND There is tragedy! And then there is that Nicholas Pooran run out! There is tragedy! And then there is that Nicholas Pooran run out!#WIvIND

Dweplea @dweplea Pooran madlad doesn’t let a good match up go easy through Pooran madlad doesn’t let a good match up go easy through

Udit @udit_buch Hardik Pandya of CT17 Final level hitting and dismissal from Pooran Hardik Pandya of CT17 Final level hitting and dismissal from Pooran 😂

Silly Point @FarziCricketer It feels like West Indies series has been going on since a year now. #WIvIND It feels like West Indies series has been going on since a year now. #WIvIND

There was no such momentum to West Indies' chase

Avesh Khan, who has been under the pump over the past few games, began well in the fourth T20I. He picked up a couple of quick wickets to send back in-form batters Brandon King and Devon Thomas.

Nicholas Pooran walked out to bat and his assault against Axar really ruffled the feathers of the visitors. However, his run-out proved to be the game-changer for the Indians.

Rovman Powell tonked Axar for a couple of sixes, but then hit a juicy full toss straight into the hands of Deepak Hooda at long on. His shot summed up the all-or-nothing approach from the Caribbean team.

Jason Holder threatened to keep West Indies afloat in the chase. However, Arshdeep Singh, with his incredible death bowling ability, picked up career-best figures of 3/12 as the opposition was bowled out for just 132 while chasing 192.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far