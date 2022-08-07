"To get out that way is criminal"- Fans troll Nicholas Pooran and West Indies as India complete yet another T20I series win

Nicholas Pooran's run-out in the fourth T20I on August 6 summed up West Indies' batting performance in the ongoing T20I series against India. Pooran smashed left-arm spinner Axar Patel for 22 runs off his first five deliveries. It looked like the skipper was in the zone to make the most of his innings.
However, Pooran undid all the good work with a poor decision in the final delivery of the over. He dabbed the ball to point and began to run for a single. However, Sanju Samson did a brilliant job of stopping the ball from going past him and throwing it back to Rishabh Pant.
Kyle Mayers, who was at the non-striker's end, sent back Pooran. Stranded in the middle of the pitch, the West Indies captain looked distraught. Pant also trolled Pooran hilariously as he took a good eight seconds to take the bails off.
Fans on Twitter trolled Nicholas Pooran and his men for yet another poor performance against India. The visitors have taken an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20I series.
There was no such momentum to West Indies' chase
Avesh Khan, who has been under the pump over the past few games, began well in the fourth T20I. He picked up a couple of quick wickets to send back in-form batters Brandon King and Devon Thomas.
Nicholas Pooran walked out to bat and his assault against Axar really ruffled the feathers of the visitors. However, his run-out proved to be the game-changer for the Indians.
Rovman Powell tonked Axar for a couple of sixes, but then hit a juicy full toss straight into the hands of Deepak Hooda at long on. His shot summed up the all-or-nothing approach from the Caribbean team.
Jason Holder threatened to keep West Indies afloat in the chase. However, Arshdeep Singh, with his incredible death bowling ability, picked up career-best figures of 3/12 as the opposition was bowled out for just 132 while chasing 192.