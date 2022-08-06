IND vs WI 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India reach 191/5 in 4th T20I

Team India posted a massive target of 192 runs in the fourth T20I against West Indies on Saturday (August 6) at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

After being asked to bat first by West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (33 in 16 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (24 in 14 balls) gave their side a blazing start. Due to the aggressive intent of the duo, Team India raced off to 53 in 4.4 overs before Rohit Sharma perished while attempting a big shot.

Alzarri Joseph then delivered another blow to the visitors in the sixth over by dismissing in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav. Both the Indian openers looked to be in sublime touch during their stay at the crease but failed to convert their starts.

Deepak Hooda (21) and Rishabh Pant then took the innings ahead with a steady 47-run partnership for the third wicket. Alzarri Joseph sent Hooda back to the pavilion in the 12th over to break the threatening stand.

Rishabh Pant also departed for a well-made 44 on the final delivery of the 15th over. Sanju Samson (30* in 23 balls) and Axar Patel (20* in 8 balls) provided enough impetus for the team in the death overs to lift the total to 191/5.

Obed McCoy, who bagged a six-wicket haul earlier in the series, was taken to the cleaners in this match as he conceded 66 runs in four overs.

Fans react after Team India post 191/5 in the 4th T20I

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 4th T20I between India and the West Indies in Florida. They took to social to express their views by sharing some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

Sudeep Chaturvedi @sudeep_20 #INDvWI #IndianCricketTeam . What match was he watching #INDvsWI Sigh! Some of these West Indies commentators 🤦🏻‍♂️ Samuel Badree "Obed McCoy has come back strong after giving 25 runs in 1st over". Sigh! Some of these West Indies commentators 🤦🏻‍♂️ Samuel Badree "Obed McCoy has come back strong after giving 25 runs in 1st over". <His next 2 went had already gone for another 25 by then>. What match was he watching #INDvsWI #INDvWI #IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/CUlnZKMeUg

ASmemesss @asmemesss Rohit Sharma in T20s nowadays Rohit Sharma in T20s nowadays https://t.co/yti6OXs1t7

"Shreyas Iyer has fallen behind" - Aakash Chopra on Team India batter's performances

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra opined that Shreyas Iyer's apparent struggles against the short ball and lack of runs pushed him down the pecking order of Team India's T20I set-up.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator analyzed Iyer's recent performances in T20 cricket and said:

"I think when the IPL happened (after the Sri Lanka series) people found out Shreyas' weakness against the short ball and bowled bouncers. It probably started playing on his mind and he might have started overthinking about it.

"He has got a decent number of chances at No. 3, but honestly now Shreyas Iyer has fallen behind in the pecking order, especially with the clutter at the top."

After scores of 0 (4), 10 (11), and 24 (27) in the first three T20I matches against West Indies in the current series, the team management dropped Iyer from the playing XI for the fourth match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far