IND vs WI 2022: Top 10 funny memes after West Indies set a target of 165 in 3rd T20I vs India

West Indies posted a decent target of 165 runs in the third T20I against India on Tuesday (August 2) at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.

After being asked to bat first by Indian captain Rohit Sharma, West Indies openers Brandon King (20) and Kyle Mayers (73) gave their side a good start with a 57-run opening stand in 7.2 overs.

Last match hero, King, began the innings on an attacking note with a couple of boundaries, but his aggression tapered off quickly. Hardik Pandya dismissed him in the eighth over to give India their first breakthrough.

Mayers shifted gears after King's departure and added a 50-run partnership with skipper Nicholas Pooran (22 off 23 balls). In the process, the opener notched up his second T20I half-century. While he looked in good nick, his partner Pooran struggled with his timing on a tricky surface.

Just as the duo were threatening to cut loose, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed both of them in the space of a couple of overs to bring the Men in Blue back into the contest.

However, Shimron Hetmyer (20) and Rovman Powell (23) played useful cameos to lift West Indies to 164/5. Avesh Khan had another forgettable outing, conceding 47 runs in three overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/35) was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. Arshdeep Singh (1/33) continued to impress with another decent death bowling performance while up against big-hitters.

Fans react after West Indies reach 164/5 in the third T20I against India

Fans enjoyed the first innings but were disappointed to witness the underwhelming performance of young fast bowler Avesh Khan. They took to social media platforms to express their views by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

Exemoh @Exemoh1 @BCCI West Indies batsmen be like when avesh khan bowling 🤣🤣🤣 @BCCI West Indies batsmen be like when avesh khan bowling 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0hgmBeFe4o

Dew! @Pitch_Curator Better bowling option than Avesh Khan at the moment. @ImRo45 please consider. Better bowling option than Avesh Khan at the moment. @ImRo45 please consider. https://t.co/jg0i5bNgNF

Manu @Manu_k333 Other bowlers after seen avesh khan selected again & again. Other bowlers after seen avesh khan selected again & again. https://t.co/ZHL4wYqoEY

Savage @arcomedys #INDvWI

Arshdeep running towards batter Arshdeep running towards batter #INDvWIArshdeep running towards batter https://t.co/mABMbbwZKm

In response, India have got off to a fine start, accumulating 50+ runs in the first six overs. However, skipper Rohit Sharma walked off the field retired hurt.

The tourists will hope to chase down the target convincingly and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

