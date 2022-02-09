"Program mein thoda change reheneka" - Twitter explodes as Rishabh Pant opens in 2nd India vs West Indies ODI

In a surprising move, India sent wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma in the second ODI against West Indies on Wednesday.

Pant has never opened in international cricket before. He was an opener in his early domestic and IPL years, but was seen only as a middle-order option for India. In the first ODI he batted at No.4, a position he also occupied in the three-match series against South Africa last month with decent success.

The move also caught the netizens unaware, and they reacted with their opinions, apprehensions and some rib-tickling memes. The following are the best of the reactions:

Nikhil k @Nikhilk_2001

He was groomed as an opener during his u19 days

Ironically Dravid was his u19 Indian coach

Nikhil k @Nikhilk_2001

He was groomed as an opener during his u19 days

Ironically Dravid was his u19 Indian coach

Didn't take long before he put pant back to that position

Sudheer @Sudheer67592774 #RishabhPant #RohithSharma

Sudheer @Sudheer67592774 #RishabhPant #RohithSharma

Master stroke by Rohit to open with Pant .. If it works , we are in for a sensational future Indian attacking template at the top.

Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299



Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299

#INDvWI Whatever the reason is, LOVE the fact that Rishabh Pant is opening the batting. Hopefully he makes it count, nothing like Pant in form right from the start!

The Game Changer @TheGame_26 #INDvWI #TeamIndia #RishabhPant If you are surprised then don't be! Rishabh Pant opened the innings 11 times for India in U19 ODIs between 2015 and 2016, scoring 454 runs at 41.27 with one century and four fifties. #CricketTwitter

Shivaan Shah @shivaan_shah



Tears in my eyes!



Shivaan Shah @shivaan_shah

Tears in my eyes!

#IndianCricketTeam Rishabh Pant opening in ODI cricket

Ankit Budhwani @ankit_budhwani MS Dhoni watching Rohit Sharma - The Captain Promoting Rishabh Pant(Wicket Keeper Batsman) up the order

Ankit Budhwani @ankit_budhwani MS Dhoni watching Rohit Sharma - The Captain Promoting Rishabh Pant(Wicket Keeper Batsman) up the order

Wholesome Moment

Hemant @Sportscasmm #INDvWI #INDvsWI



Hemant @Sportscasmm #INDvWI #INDvsWI

Rahul Dravid in the dressing room with Rishabh Pant teaching him how to open in International Cricket:

Vikram Mahendra @ElRealesVikram Irrespective of whether Rishabh Pant gets out for 0 or makes a double hundred, Rahul Dravid, and implicitly, the new Team India, have already started thinking long term. This is not a bold move, it's the first step of many that RD takes while building his teams. Irrespective of whether Rishabh Pant gets out for 0 or makes a double hundred, Rahul Dravid, and implicitly, the new Team India, have already started thinking long term. This is not a bold move, it's the first step of many that RD takes while building his teams.

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen

#INDvWI The last time Rishabh Pant opened in a 50-over game for India.

®️🅰️✌ℹ___🅰️🅰️🅿️ @RaviAAP_

®️🅰️✌ℹ___🅰️🅰️🅿️ @RaviAAP_

Me who has not included him in my fantasy team Rishabh Pant opens #INDvWI match today.

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 Rohit has done a Dhoni here. Taken his first punt with Pant as an ODI opener. Exactly how MSD did with him in 2013 #INDvWI Rohit has done a Dhoni here. Taken his first punt with Pant as an ODI opener. Exactly how MSD did with him in 2013 #INDvWI

Ricky talks Cricket @CricRicky Since I see Rishabh Pant opening, my message to the new team management is Since I see Rishabh Pant opening, my message to the new team management is https://t.co/DR2jNhi4zn

Stephenson 2-18 @stephenson0218 #INDvsWI



Opening Pair for today's Match.



Rohit Sharma -Ironman

Stephenson 2-18 @stephenson0218 #INDvsWI

Opening Pair for today's Match.

Rohit Sharma -Ironman

Rishabh Pant - Spiderman

Why is Rishabh Pant opening instead of KL Rahul?

This decision could be an attempt to accommodate KL Rahul in the Indian middle order. Rahul missed the first ODI and returned to the team for the second at the expense of young Ishan Kishan, who is also a designated opener.

Rahul averages 40 and 56.53 at No.4 and No.5 spots respectively. Over the last few years, he has been seen as a solution to India's perennial middle-order issues. Opening with Pant will allow Rahul to retain his position, while also giving the Delhi Capitals skipper his favored spot in white-ball cricket.

It could be a masterstroke or a disaster depending on how the wicketkeeper-batter fares in the new role. But it's certainly the first major punt of the Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma era. Pant, with his ability to be aggressive in the powerplay, could be the perfect top-order impetus that India's hitherto circumspect ODI style needs.

However, if this is indeed a long-term move and the management is planning to give Rishabh Pant a long rope as an opener, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad could feel hard done by.

Edited by Samya Majumdar