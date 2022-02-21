Venkatesh Iyer is ahead of Hardik Pandya for T20 World Cup currently: Wasim Jaffer after India vs West Indies series

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes Venkatesh Iyer has gained an edge over Hardik Pandya for the fast-bowling all-rounder's spot in India's T20I team.

His remarks came in an interaction with ESPNcricinfo after India's 17-run win over West Indies in the third T20I at the Eden Gardens. The hosts once again won the series by a 3-0 margin. Batting at No.5, Venkatesh Iyer emerged as the designated finisher with 92 runs from three innings, including an unbeaten 24 and 35 in the lower order. He also bowled three overs, picking up two crucial wickets at an economy rate of 8.52.

Wasim Jaffer said considering the uncertainty around his fitness, the upcoming IPL 2022 will be decisive for Hardik Pandya. He added that, for the moment, Venkatesh Iyer is ahead of him in the race for the 2022 T20 World Cup squad.

"At this point of time, I feel he's a little bit ahead because you don't know Hardik Pandya whether he's bowling now or how fit he is. Obviously how the IPL goes for Hardik Panya will play a very key role but at this point of time, Venkatesh Iyer is ahead of Hardik Pandya."

Wasim Jaffer was also pleasantly surprised with how Venkatesh Iyer has adapted to the No.6 spot despite originally being a top-order batter. He added:

"I am surprised with how good he's playing as a No. 6 batter. We have seen him as an opener but for him to come out and get adapted so well at No. 6 and finish games is outstanding. Plus, the way he's bowled as well, got a couple of important wickets. He definitely gives [India] an edge going into the World Cup."

After struggling with back troubles, Hardik Pandya has returned to training for IPL 2022 for his new team Gujarat Titans. The franchise's bowling coach recently even said that he was "bowling well".

However, the all-rounder didn't find a mention in India's squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, which starts Friday. Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma, in his press conference, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't received any confirmation that Hardik Pandya is "100 percent fit".

"A surety going into the World Cup" - Wasim Jaffer on Suryakumar Yadav

Wasim Jaffer was also impressed with Suryakumar Yadav, who top-scored for India in both the T20I series and the preceding ODI rubber. He asserted that Yadav's range makes him a "surety" for the T20 World Cup squad.

"He can easily bat at No. 4, No. 5, he bats at No. 3 for Mumbai Indians... He plays all around the park, unconventional shots to spinners and fast bowlers, he can build the innings, he can finish the innings. So I feel he's definitely a surety going in the World Cup, without a doubt."

The T20 World Cup is slated for the final quarter of 2022. The Sri Lanka series, meanwhile, will kick off at 7:00 pm IST on February 24 in Lucknow.

