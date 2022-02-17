"Virat Kohli needs to show a little bit of patience" - Wasim Jaffer shares his views on batter's lean run

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has urged Virat Kohli to show a little bit of patience as he looks to overcome a rough patch.

Kohli has looked completely out of sorts in the white-ball series against West Indies. After registering scores of 8, 18 and 0 in the ODI series, he was dismissed for 17 in the first T20I.

Previewing the second T20I, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo when asked about Kohli’s lean run of scores:

"I am sure he is working as hard behind the scenes as he has been doing all these years, and with the same intensity. But, every cricketer goes through this phase where he is unable to score despite trying his best.

"Virat Kohli needs to show a little bit of patience. Once he breaks that barrier, I am sure we will see consistent scores from him again."

The 33-year-old hasn't scored an international century since November 2019. His last three-figure score in white-ball cricket came against West Indies in an ODI at Port of Spain in August 2019.

"It was a one-off innings" - Wasim Jaffer on Ishan Kishan's slow knock in 1st T20I

Apart from Kohli, Ishan Kishan also struggled in the opening T20I of the series. He labored his way to 35 in 42 deliveries and never looked in any kind of control out in the middle.

Asked if India needed a change at the top of the order, Jaffer replied in the negative and explained:

"Even though Ishan Kishan scored at less than a run-a-ball, I don't think it is a cause for concern. We were not chasing such a big target (in the 1st T20I). We all know how he bats when he is in rhythm.

"I am sure Rohit Sharma and the team management will show faith in him, and they should. It was a one-off innings from Ishan Kishan. So I really don't see any changes there."

Kishan hit only four fours during his 57-minute stay in the opening T20I. He fell to Roston Chase, heaving one into the hands of deep midwicket.

The second T20I of the three-match series will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar