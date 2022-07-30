IND vs WI 2022: "Seems like Arshdeep Singh has followed Wasim Akram very closely" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach on Team India pacer

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma recently stated that India's Arshdeep Singh may have taken some inspiration from legendary Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram.

Speaking on India Sports News, he pointed out how like Wasim Akram, Arshdeep Singh also hides the ball in his right hand during the run-up. He heaped praise on the left-armer, describing him a clever bowler.

He stated:

"It seems like Arshdeep Singh has followed Wasim Akram very closely as he holds the ball in his right hand while running to hide it from the batter. It's good to see that he's a thinking cricketer.

"He is still very young and has to learn a lot of things. But he is a very promising and a very intelligent cricketer."

Arshdeep was impressive with the ball in the first T20I fixture against West Indies on Friday. The talented youngster conceded just 24 runs from his full quota of four overs and also picked up two crucial wickets.

"He is definitely ready for international cricket" - Reetinder Sodhi on Arshdeep Singh

Speaking during the discussion, Reetinder Sodhi suggested that while Arshdeep hasn't played many matches in international cricket, it appears that he is working very hard in the nets.

He mentioned that the 23-year-old has proved his worth whenever he has got an opportunity. Sodhi also highlighted how the seamer has been able to bowl the yorker to perfection on a consistent basis.

He explained:

"Arshdeep has performed well whenever he's been given the opportunity. While he wasn't a part of the playing XI for the last few games, it seemed like he had been working very hard in the nets. It's never easy to bowl the yorker, especially in T20 cricket. He is definitely ready for international cricket."

Notably, Singh has made a significant impact in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He picked up 10 wickets and had an economy rate of 7.70 in the latest edition.

Watch the full video here:

