IND vs WI 2022: "Very heartening for Indian cricket that the captain is back in form" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach on Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes Rohit Sharma's return to form ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 is a great sign for Indian cricket.

The Indian captain slammed an impressive half-century in the T20I series opener against the West Indies on Friday (July 29). With 64 runs off 44 balls, Sharma was the top scorer for his side in the fixture.

Rajkumar Sharma made these remarks while speaking on India News Sports after the Men in Blue's 68-run victory over the West Indies. He stated:

"Rohit Sharma looked out of touch in the last few games and wasn't able to score big runs. But he batted really well today. It's very heartening for Indian cricket that the captain is back in form."

Highlighting Dinesh Karthik's impressive outing, he mentioned that the seasoned campaigner displayed his prowess as a finisher yet again.

He suggested that the recent performances of all the players show that the side is well equipped for the T20 World Cup 2022.

"Dinesh Karthik has a well-defined role. He showed today that he is very much capable as a finisher. It's a good preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup and all the players have been able to find success in their respective roles."

Karthik's quick-fire knock of 41* off just 19 balls took India to a total of 190 in the contest. The bowlers also delivered an inspiring performance in the second half, helping the side register a clinical win.

"When in form, he is the most dangerous batter in the world" - Reetinder Sodhi hails Rohit Sharma as India's most impactful player

During the discussion, former spinner Reetinder Singh Sodhi spoke about how Rohit Sharma's batting form will be key for India during the T20 World Cup 2022.

He explained that the 35-year-old has the ability to tilt the game in his side's favor with his batting exploits. Sodhi suggested that scoring big runs would boost Sharma's confidence as captain as well.

"Rohit Sharma is a champion player. When in form, he is the most dangerous batter in the world. Out of all the players that I have seen in my career and even after that, I believe he is the most impactful player.

"He has the ability to take the game away from the opposition when he's out there. His form would be a sign of worry for oppositions as the T20 World Cup isn't too far away. Rohit scoring runs has a positive impact on his captaincy as well."

Rohit Sharma and Co. have a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies. The second fixture is scheduled to be played on Monday (August 1) at Warner Park.

