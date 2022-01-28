“Virat Kohli will need to make extra efforts” - Saba Karim on former captain building rapport with Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid

Former India cricketer Saba Karim has opined that Virat Kohli will need to make extra efforts to ensure that he builds a good rapport with new captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

Rohit has been appointed India’s new captain in white-ball cricket and is also the front-runner to take over the post in Test matches. Kohli quit the position after India's recent Test series loss in South Africa.

Discussing the way forward for Indian cricket with a new leadership group in charge, Karim said on the Khelneeti podcast:

“Virat Kohli will need to make extra efforts. He must be having some regrets, I am sure, but time heals wounds. I think Virat is experienced enough and mature to deal with it. We should see it on the ground soon.”

There have been various reports of Kohli and Rohit not getting along well in the past. But during his reign as captain, Kohli consistently denied any rift between the two superstars of Indian cricket.

“Both Kohli and Rohit need to look at the big picture” - Saba Karim

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia Salman Butt rates Virat Kohli highly and says he needs to carry on for the good of the game and world cricket Salman Butt rates Virat Kohli highly and says he needs to carry on for the good of the game and world cricket 🙌#India #TeamIndia https://t.co/aWk5sK0Nqv

The former wicketkeeper-batter urged both Kohli and Rohit to put behind differences, if any, and work for the overall good of Indian cricket.

Stating that communication will be key, he elaborated:

“Being captain, Rohit Sharma will need to take that extra step. Him and Rahul Dravid will need to explain to Kohli the thought process and culture they want to bring in. They can seek inputs from Kohli over the same. At the end of the day, both Kohli and Rohit need to look at the big picture and think about the ultimate team goals.”

Karim concluded:

“If both players are on the same page, things will become very easy. If issues crop up between them, the dressing room environment will go down quickly. So it is very important for both of them to work together.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Both Rohit and Kohli are expected to be seen in action when India take on West Indies in a white-ball series, which begins on February 6.

Edited by Samya Majumdar