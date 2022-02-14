Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series against West Indies: Reports

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against West Indies, which begins on February 16 in Kolkata, according to reports.

The 22-year-old returned to international cricket after a long injury layoff, followed by a battle with COVID-19, during the ODI series against West Indies. He impressed with figures of 3 for 30 in the opening match of the series in Ahmedabad.

However, according to a report in Cricbuzz, he is not fit for the T20I series. A Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) official informed the website Sundar has a Grade 1 hamstring injury and he will have to report on Tuesday to the NCA, where he might have to spend three weeks.

Sundar was recently purchased by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹8.75 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. The off-spinner represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021 but was ruled out of the UAE leg due to a finger injury.

Washington Sundar is the third Indian player to be ruled out of the T20I series

The all-rounder is the third Indian player to be ruled out of the T20I series against West Indies. Before him, vice-captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel were also declared unfit for the three-match series.

The BCCI informed that Rahul suffered an upper left hamstring strain while fielding in the 2nd ODI. As for Axar, he has resumed the final stage of his rehabilitation after recovering from COVID-19.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda were named as replacements for the injured duo. Both were part of the ODI squad. While Gaikwad did not feature in any of the one-day matches, Hooda made an impressive debut.

He scored 26* in the first ODI and 29 in the second. The 26-year-old also claimed his first international wicket in the second match, dismissing Shamarh Brooks for 44.

India's T20I squad for West Indies series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda

Edited by Sai Krishna