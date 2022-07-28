IND vs WI 2022: Wasim Jaffer wants Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav as India's top three in 1st T20I vs West Indies

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has named the batters he wants to see in the top three of the Indian team's batting order for the upcoming T20I series opener against West Indies.

Jaffer shared a screenshot from Rishabh Pant's recent Instagram live, also featuring Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Rohit Sharma. He suggested that these three players should bat in the top order for the first T20I.

Former India captain MS Dhoni can also be seen in the picture. Jaffer stated that he could provide the Men in Blue some good luck for the forthcoming clash.

"My India top 3 for tomorrow. MS there for good luck."

Notably, Pant opened the innings for team India during the T20Is against England earlier this month. The left-hander managed scores of 26 and 1 from his two appearances.

According to Jaffer, the team management should go ahead with Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant as openers with Suryakumar Yadav coming in at No.3 against the Windies.

India and West Indies battle it out in five-match T20I series

Following the completion of their three-match ODI series, India and West Indies are scheduled to lock horns in five T20I fixtures. The opening encounter will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday (July 29).

Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the 50-over games on the Caribbean tour, will return to lead the team for the T20I matches. The visitors will be without several senior campaigners like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal, as they have been rested for the assignment.

India's squad for West Indies T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

