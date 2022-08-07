Create
IND vs WI 2022: [Watch] An ecstatic Rohit Sharma thanks the fans after India's thumping win in Florida

Snippet from BCCI's video where Rohit Sharma is thanking the fans.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Aug 07, 2022 02:49 PM IST

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was delighted with his team's performance in the fourth T20I against West Indies in Florida. The Men in Blue beat their opposition by 59 runs to take the series 3-1 with one more game to play.

Thousands of fans made their way to the stadium in Florida to support the Indian team. After the game ended, Rohit Sharma waved to the crowd as a gesture of thanks and also went to one of the stands to give them a quick high-five.

In a video posted by the BCCI on their Twitter handle, the Indian captain was seen thanking the crowd for their unconditional support. Here's the video:

Thanking fans & appreciating their support - Captain @ImRo45 way! 😊 👏🎥 Scenes after #TeamIndia's win in the 4⃣th #WIvIND T20I in Florida. 👍 👍 https://t.co/XzORF1rCUc

India continue their juggernaut under Rohit Sharma's captaincy

It was India's ninth consecutive series win under Rohit Sharma's leadership as he equalled Virat Kohli's record. The 35-year-old got the full-time captaincy quite late in his career, but it is proving to be a great decision as the Indian team have seemingly gotten on a bit of a roll across formats.

The big picture, however, will certainly be winning the ICC trophies, and the first challenge on that route will be the T20 World Cup set to be played Down Under.

Suryakumar Yadav in T20I in 2022:Innings - 12Runs - 428Average - 38.91Strike Rate - 189.38Fifties - 2Hundreds - 1Leading run-scorer for India this year.

There will also be the matter of selecting a final opening partner for Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul has had a long injury lay-off and in that time the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have made the most of their opportunities.

Yadav is almost undroppable in the current T20I side. Dinesh Karthik is another player who has made a mark. He has already won two Player of the Match awards in his finisher's role.

So if and when Rahul becomes available, he will have to work hard to regain his place in the team. India will play the first game against Pakistan on 23rd October at the T20I World Cup.

