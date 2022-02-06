[WATCH] Deepak Hooda receives his India cap from Virat Kohli ahead of 1st ODI vs West Indies

Batting all-rounder Deepak Hooda received his Team India cap from former skipper Virat Kohli ahead of the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With a number of players unavailable due to COVID-19, India have decided to hand the 26-year-old his ODI debut today. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on its social media accounts in which Kohli is seen giving a pep talk to Hooda before handing him his India cap.

The Rajasthan all-rounder had an impressive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 campaign. He was the second-leading run-getter in the tournament with 294 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 168 with four fifties.

He also scored a run-a-ball 109 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash against Karnataka.

Deepak Hooda's first-class numbers

Having made his first-class debut in 2014, Hooda has featured in 46 matches in which he has scored 2908 runs at an average of 42.76. He has also played 74 List A games, scoring 2257 runs at an average of 38.25.

With his off spin, he has claimed 20 wickets in first-class cricket and 35 in List A matches.

India bowl first in historic 1000th ODI

India have won the toss and are bowling first in the opening ODI of the three-match series against West Indies in Ahmedabad. It is a historic occasion for Team India as they feature in their 1000th one-day match, thus becoming the first team to reach the landmark.

Speaking after winning the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said in this regard:

“Obviously, a historic day in Indian cricket, playing the 1000th ODI. It's been a long journey and we've had ups and downs.”

On returning from injury, he added:

“I am happy to be back, playing for India, good to be back on the field. It's been a couple of months since I played cricket.”

Indian cricketers are wearing black armbands today to mourn the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The 92-year-old passed away earlier in the day at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to post-COVID-19 complications.

BCCI @BCCI The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning. The queen of melody, Lata didi loved cricket, always supported the game and backed Team India. The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning. The queen of melody, Lata didi loved cricket, always supported the game and backed Team India. https://t.co/NRTyeKZUDc

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies playing XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (w), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein

Edited by Samya Majumdar