[WATCH] “Gill scoop” goes horribly wrong; frustrated fans term Shubman “Picasso" of "throwing your wicket after getting a start”

Young Team India opener Shubman Gill was dismissed in bizarre fashion in the second ODI against West Indies in Trinidad on Sunday (July 24). He attempted to scoop pacer Kyle Mayers in the 16th over of the innings. However, the shot went horribly wrong and somehow ended up as an easy catch for the bowler.

Gill eased his way to 43 after the visitors set out to chase 312. He struck five fours and looked in complete control of his knock. However, a cheeky ramp shot attempt off Mayers led to his strange dismissal.

The ball from the Windies pacer wasn’t there for the stroke. However, the Punjab batter premeditated his scoop and as a result, was way too early into his shot. In the end, the ball hit the bottom of the bat and lobbed back at the bowler, who accepted the catch gleefully. The Indian opener walked back to the pavilion with a sheepish smile on his face, knowing very well that he had given his wicket away.

This was the second instance in as many games when the 22-year-old had gifted his wicket to the opposition after getting a start and looking in sublime form.

In the opening one-dayer, he scored 64 off 53. However, he was run out as he was caught napping at the non-striker’s end with a direct hit. Gill was ambling for the first half of the run and the lethargic approach cost him his wicket.

Here’s how frustrated Indian fans reacted on Twitter after the opener once again gave his wicket away after playing himself in:

Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 @Vipul_Espeaks



#WIvIND #INDvsWI #INDvWI All the generational talent & shit is okay but Shubman Gill has again wasted a golden opportunity, very frustrating to see him waste opportunities. All the generational talent & shit is okay but Shubman Gill has again wasted a golden opportunity, very frustrating to see him waste opportunities.#WIvIND #INDvsWI #INDvWI

Existential Crisis 💢 @urstrulyaadi This guy shubman gill always give good starts to the innings but fail in converting into big score. But his strokeplay is just fascinating too watch like VK. This guy shubman gill always give good starts to the innings but fail in converting into big score. But his strokeplay is just fascinating too watch like VK.

Vasu @Vasu59315704 . very irresponsible sho that was from gill Gill was learn from virat kohli .how throw wicker very easily. very irresponsible sho that was from gill #Shubmangill Gill was learn from virat kohli .how throw wicker very easily 😂😂. very irresponsible sho that was from gill #Shubmangill

कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🇮🇳 ™ @KKRWeRule



@ShubmanGill 🤬 he does not need to play cheeky shots because with his batting, Even if he plays normal cricket, he can give a better start,” Virender Sehwag said on Cricbuzz during IPL. he does not need to play cheeky shots because with his batting, Even if he plays normal cricket, he can give a better start,” Virender Sehwag said on Cricbuzz during IPL.@ShubmanGill 🤬 https://t.co/CtQVowT4Sy

Shubham @malikShubh11

@ShubmanGill #Shubmangill #ViratKohli𓃵 Shubman Gill is a fabulous player but he should learn from virat how to convert these 40,50,60 into 100s ... Shubman Gill is a fabulous player but he should learn from virat how to convert these 40,50,60 into 100s ...@ShubmanGill #Shubmangill #ViratKohli𓃵

Gill’s dismissal leaves India in trouble in chase of 312

Chasing 312 in the second one-dayer against West Indies, India got off to a slow start. The openers added 48 before skipper Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for 13 off 31 balls. India needed Gill to carry on following Dhawan’s wicket. However, he too was back in the hut in the 16th over.

India were three down for 79 when Suryakumar Yadav (9) chopped a delivery from Mayers back onto the stumps. A half-century from Shreyas Iyer, however, kept the visitors alive in the game. They recovered to reach 178 for 4 after 33 overs, with Shreyas getting dismissed for 63.

At the time of writing, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda are at the crease and will have to go big to get to the target.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far