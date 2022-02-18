[WATCH] Jason Holder drops Virat Kohli; ball goes for six as Team India batter reaches fifty

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder dropped Virat Kohli in the 14th over of India’s innings in the 2nd T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. To make matters worse for West Indies, the ball went over the ropes for six as Kohli completed a much-needed half-century.

On the second delivery of Roston Chase’s final over, the India No. 3 batter tried to attack the spinner. However, he could not get his timing right and nearly holed out to long-on. The tall Holder, however, misjudged the catch. And although he got a hand to it, he could not hold on. Kohli, who was batting on 46, went on to reach a well-compiled fifty.

The batter was dismissed in the same over, though, cleaned all ends up by Chase. The off-spinner beat Kohli both in the air and off the pitch. The well-set No. 3 looked to push the delivery for a single but was bowled through the gate.

The former India captain’s innings ended on 52 off 41 balls, a knock which featured seven fours and the lucky six. He came into bat after Ishan Kishan was dismissed for 2 off 10 in the second over and looked in great touch right from the start.

Pant, Iyer lift India after Kohli’s dismissal

Kohli’s wicket left Team India in a spot of bother at 106 for 4. However, Rishabh Pant (52* off 28) and Venkatesh Iyer (33 off 18) played brilliant knocks to take the team’s total to a competitive 186 for 5.

Pant was in a murderous mood, slamming seven fours and one six, while Iyer’s knock featured four fours and one six. The duo added 76 in quick time as the hosts got the much-needed acceleration towards the end.

Earlier, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma fell for 19 while Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 8.

For West Indies, off-spinner Chase was the standout performer with figures of 3 for 25.

