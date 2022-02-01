[WATCH] KL Rahul shares video of intense training session ahead of West Indies ODIs

Team India’s white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul has shared a video in which he is seen training hard ahead of the ODI series against West Indies.

The entire Indian squad has arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the one-day series, which will begin on February 6. Rahul will be available from the second ODI onwards, as the BCCI informed while announcing the squads for the ODIs and T20Is.

On Tuesday, Rahul took to his Twitter account to share a clip in which he can be seen gearing up in a rather intense manner in the build-up to the series against the Windies. While uploading the video, the 29-year-old wrote:

“There's no growth in the comfort zone.”

In Rahul’s absence, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to be the vice-captain of the Indian team in the first ODI. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has received a maiden call-up, having been picked for both the ODIs and the T20Is. Hard-hitting batter Deepak Hooda has been picked in the one-day squad as well.

KL Rahul should bat at No. 4 in ODIs vs West Indies: Aakash Chopra

According to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, Rahul should bat at No. 4 in the ODI series against West Indies. In South Africa, the stand-in skipper opened the batting with Shikhar Dhawan in Rohit Sharma’s absence.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show "Game Plan," Chopra reckoned:

"The World Cup is one-and-a-half years away and we have seen a lot of things change in three months, this has been the story of Indian cricket of late. He [Rahul] will have to play in the middle order now. When he plays in the middle order, I feel he will put some pressure on Rishabh Pant as well."

The former Test opener stated that Dhawan and Rohit are the obvious choices as openers with Virat Kohli at three. As for Rahul ahead of Rishabh Pant in the batting order, Chopra explained:

"Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma as openers, Virat Kohli at No. 3, you can keep KL Rahul at No. 4, then it will not be a story of one, two and three but of one, two, three and four. After that, whoever comes, Rishabh Pant will be on slight notice that he plays a little more cautiously."

Under Rahul, India were blanked 0-3 in the one-day series in South Africa. He was named stand-in captain after Rohit was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

