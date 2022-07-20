[WATCH] KL Rahul undergoes extensive training as he aims to prove fitness for West Indies T20Is

Senior Team India batter KL Rahul is working hard to try and get into shape ahead of the T20I series in the West Indies.

On Wednesday (July 20), the 30-year-old shared a video of his extensive training session in which he is seen performing various exercises to improve his fitness.

The elegant batter has battled multiple injury issues in recent months. He missed the entire tour of England and instead headed to Germany for a groin surgery.

After returning to India, he hit the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he has been undergoing rehab.

Rahul has been named in the Indian squad for the five-match T20I series in the West Indies, which begins on July 29. However, his availability is subject to fitness.

On Tuesday, the right-handed batter shared a video of his training and exercise session in which he is looking very determined to reach the desired fitness levels.

The Karnataka batter is an integral part of the Indian team across the three formats of the game. He was last seen in action during the ODI series at home against West Indies in February.

When Jhulan Goswami bowled to KL Rahul at the NCA nets

Like Rahul, Indian Women's legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami has been training hard at the NCA. The 39-year-old was last seen in Indian colors during the ODI World Cup held in New Zealand earlier this year.

She was not part of the white ball squad that beat Sri Lanka in the island nation recently. However, she has been sweating it out at the NCA, indicating that she has no retirement plans yet.

Juman Sarma @Juman_gunda



NCA, Bangalore

@klrahul • @cool_rahulfan K L Rahul is batting and Jhulan Goswami is bowling.NCA, Bangalore K L Rahul is batting and Jhulan Goswami is bowling.📍NCA, Bangalore@klrahul • @cool_rahulfan https://t.co/xkuvvPZsHP

Recently, a video of Rahul facing Goswami at the NCA nets went viral on social media. Rahul was spotted timing the ball reasonably well. It remains to be seen whether the batter will be fit in time for the West Indies T20Is.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

*The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far