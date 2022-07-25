[WATCH] Kyle Mayers takes brilliant sliding catch to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan in 2nd India vs West Indies ODI

West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers pulled off a superb sliding catch to dismiss Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan in the second ODI at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Sunday (July 24). The left-hander, who scored a fluent 97 in the opening game, looked out of sorts in the second match and was dismissed for a laborious 13 from 31 balls.

Dhawan perished off the bowling of Romario Shepherd on the last ball of the 11th over. The West Indies pacer dug one in short outside the off-stump. The Indian captain attempted an upper-cut and got a decent connection. However, Mayers ran to his right hand and dove in time to complete a brilliant catch at deep third man.

On the previous delivery, Dhawan was struck on the helmet after he missed a rising delivery from Shepherd. The Indian skipper walked back to the pavilion with the visitors having only reached 48 in 11 overs in their chase of 312.

At the other end, Shubman Gill was looking good yet again. However, on 43, he completely miscued an attempted scoop and lobbed a simple catch to the bowler, Mayers.

India got into deeper trouble as Suryakumar Yadav (9) dragged Mayers back onto the stumps while attempting a cut. Suryakumar’s dismissal put West Indies on top as India stumbled to 79 for 3 in the 18th over.

Shai Hope hits ton in 100th ODI as West Indies put up 311 for 6

Earlier, Windies opener Shai Hope scored a hundred in his 100th one-day match as the hosts put up an impressive total of 311 for 6, batting first after winning the toss. Hope struck eight fours and three sixes in his 135-ball 115. Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran (74 off 77) also made an impact with the bat, smacking one four and six sixes.

Good contributions came from Mayers (39 off 33) and Shamarh Brooks (35 off 36) as the hosts looked in control for most of their innings with the bat.

For India, Shardul Thakur claimed 3 for 54 in his seven overs. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was uncharacteristically expensive, ending with figures of 1 for 69 in his nine overs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far