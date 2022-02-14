[Watch] Rohit Sharma and Co. arrive in Kolkata from Ahmedabad for India vs West Indies series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shared snippets from Team India's journey from Ahmedabad to Kolkata.

The Rohit Sharma-led side whitewashed West Indies in a three-match ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts will now take on the two-time T20 World Cup champions in a three-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In the short video, the mask-clad cricketers go through the airport routine before arriving in Kolkata under camera flashes of media and fans. You can watch it here:

The hosts put up a dominating show in the ODIs, winning by six wickets, 44 runs and 96 runs respectively. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 104 runs at an average of 52 while Prasidh Krishna picked the most wickets - 9 at just 7.56.

The T20I series is crucial for both teams as it comes just months before the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Both former champions failed to make it past the group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup and are now amid a rebuilding stage.

Overall, they have played each other in 17 T20Is since 2009, with the Men in Blue winning 10 and West Indies taking the honors in 6.

India's T20I squad for West Indies series: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

Full schedule of India's T20I series against West Indies

1st T20I - February 16 - Eden Gardens - 7:00 pm IST

2nd T20I - February 18 - Eden Gardens - 7:00 pm IST

Also Read Article Continues below

3rd T20I - February 20 - Eden Gardens - 7:00 pm IST

Edited by Parimal