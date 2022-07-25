[WATCH] Shikhar Dhawan leads Team India’s energetic victory celebrations after 2nd ODI against West Indies

Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan celebrated with his teammates after the Men in Blue beat West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday (July 24) in Trinidad by two wickets. The captain shared a video on his social media handle in which he and the team members are seen letting out a victory roar.

Chasing 312, the visitors got home in the last over courtesy of a brilliant 64 not out in just 35 balls from Axar Patel. Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) also struck crucial fifties before Patel did an excellent job under pressure at the death.

On Monday (July 25), Dhawan uploaded a video on his official social media handles in which the entire team was seen celebrating the series win over West Indies. The veteran batter shared the clip with the caption:

“Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! 🙌 Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! 😍👏 #IndvsWI.”

Dhawan top-scored with 97 in the first match of the series, but was dismissed for a painful 31-ball 13 in the second ODI.

“We took the challenge and we had self-belief” - Shikhar Dhawan

Set to chase 312, India were in trouble at one stage, having stumbled to 79/3. However, Iyer and Samson added 99 for the fourth wicket to lift India’s morale. Patel then came in and played a blinder to seal victory for India.

Reacting to the win, Shikhar Dhawan said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

“I feel it was a great team performance. We made mistakes, we took the challenge and we had self-belief. All the batters were amazing. Axar and Avesh, who got those boundaries, were amazing.”

He added:

“Our domestic and IPL cricket keeps us ready as we play in front of big crowds. As Axar said, he's done it multiple times in IPL. That brings a big stage.”

While West Indies recovered from 130 for 3 to reach 311, the Indian captain asserted that the visitors were confident of chasing down the total:

“We got a couple of wickets, then (Shai) Hope and (Nicholas) Pooran took off. We thought we can do it if they can. We started slowly, I thought we can take off against left-arm spin. I got out, Shreyas and Sanju played well. There was a silly mistake with the run out. But the way Axar played was amazing.”

With the series in the bag, India will look to complete a 3-0 whitewash when they face the Windies in the final one-dayer on Wednesday (July 27).

