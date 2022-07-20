[WATCH] Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India squad arrives in West Indies for ODI series

The Team India squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series has arrived in the West Indies. The Men in Blue will be led by veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been rested.

India will take on the West Indies in the ODIs from July 22 to July 27. All three games will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

On Wednesday (July 20), the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the Indian team arriving in the West Indies for the ODI series. The clip was uploaded with the caption:

“Trinidad - WE ARE HERE! 👋😃 #TeamIndia | #WIvIND.”

Apart from Rohit, Hardik Pandya and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant have also been rested for the ODIs, while Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been given a break from the entire tour.

In the absence of senior players, youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh have been picked in the ODI squad. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named as Dhawan’s deputy.

India’s squad for ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

We will look to put our best foot forward: West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran on Team India challenge

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran has stated that they are trying to find their template in the 50-over format. The Windies have lost back-to-back ODI series’ against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Speaking ahead of the series against India at home, Pooran told TOI:

"We are trying to find out the right mindset for ODI cricket. Once we get that, we will be fine, but now it's about forming a template for each format. We are looking forward to the series and our aim is to be competitive and play exciting cricket. We will look to put our best foot forward.”

Despite a number of big Indian names being rested for the ODIs, he admitted:

"They have millions of players who can come and do that role.”

After the three-match ODI series, Team India will take on the West Indies in five T20Is from July 29 to August 7.

