[Watch] Team India T20I squad land in Trinidad ahead of five-match series against West Indies

The Team India T20I contingent has landed in Trinidad ahead of the five-match series against the West Indies. The T20I series is scheduled to begin on July 29, with the last two contests to be staged in the USA.

The Men in Blue have already clinched the ODI series with a game to go at the Queen's Park Oval in Port Of Spain. Some members of the ODI squad will remain in the Caribbean and join the T20I squad led by Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik were the first names to make their way to the hotel. Among those who also made their way were the latest call-ups Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin. Coaching personnel Paras Mhambrey and Vikram Rathore were also present to welcome the incoming group of players.

The off-spinner earned a white-ball call-up after six months. He was last seen on the tour of South Africa while his last T20I appearance came in the home series against New Zealand last year.

Kuldeep Yadav, while being selected for the home series against South Africa, was unable to garner a single appearance due to an injury. The left-arm wrist spinner recently completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to be available for the Caribbean tour.

It is to be noted that KL Rahul, who was initially named in the squad, was not with the team as he is currently recovering from COVID-19. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has been rested from the tour altogether, while Yuzvendra Chahal is also set to be absent from the T20I series.

Team India have named a near full-strength T20I squad for West Indies T20Is

With the 2022 T20 World Cup nearing, The Men in Blue are closing in on the players that are slated to be on the plane to Australia. Following a hard-earned 2-2 draw against the Proteas followed by series wins over Ireland and England, India are looking in good touch.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

