[Watch] Unlucky dismissal sends Virat Kohli back for a 2-ball duck in 3rd India vs West Indies ODI

A forgettable series ended in underwhelming fashion for Virat Kohli on Friday. The former skipper got out for a two-ball duck in the third ODI against West Indies, losing his wicket to an unlucky strangle down the leg side against Alzarri Joseph.

The 33-year-old replaced skipper Rohit Sharma at the crease in the fourth over. Like in the previous match, he was welcomed with a back-of-length delivery outside off-stump and the right-hander was happy to let it go.

The next ball was a pacy good-length ball on the pads from Joseph. Kohli, seeing some easy runs, took a step forward and went for a fine flick. He couldn't time it right and got the faintest of edges to the wicket-keeper.

The 33-year-old flung his bat in the air in disbelief and could only afford a sheepish smile as he walked back to the pavilion. This was Virat Kohli's 15th duck in ODI cricket.

The wicket left India at 16-2. Joseph dismissed Rohit on the same score two balls before Kohli. The skipper was looking good but was undone by a loose drive away from his body that clipped the inside edge and went on to hit his stumps.

Shikhar Dhawan follows Virat Kohli to the pavilion

With the two best batters back in the hut, the onus was on Shikhar Dhawan and a mostly untested middle-order.

Dhawan was joined by Shreyas Iyer at the crease. Both players didn't play the first two ODIs as they were recovering from Covid-19. Both are fighting for their spots in the team and couldn't have asked for a better opportunity to put their hands up.

But, as it happened, Dhawan lost his wicket in the tenth over against Odean Smith. He went for a full-fledged cut shot against a pacy short and wide delivery but could only get an edge to Jason Holder in the slips.

With chances of dew in the second innings and considering they have only fielded five specialist bowlers, India will want a score of above 280 to feel comfortable.

