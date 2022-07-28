IND vs WI 2022: [Watch] "Who are we? CHAMPIONS": Shikhar Dhawan leads Team India's celebration in the dressing room following emphatic series win 

Stand-in Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan led the celebrations in the dressing room following a resounding ODI series win over the West Indies on July 27. The veteran batter, known for his charismatic energy, encouraged the entire contingent to chant "Who are we? Champions" after an inspiring speech to the newcomers.

India marked their 12th consecutive series win over the West Indies side following a clean sweep in the Caribbean. The Men In Blue finished the proceedings courtesy of a 119-run win in the third ODI by virtue of the DLS method at the Queen's Park Oval.

The 36-year-old requested the entire Team India unit to come in cohesion and respond to his "Who are we" chant with "Champions". Players, support staff, and other members came in unison and chimed in with resounding chants to culminate the ODI leg in the Caribbean in style. Watch the video here:

Addressing the dressing room after an all-round performance in the rain-curtailed encounter, Dhawan said:

"First of all, as a team, we would like to thank the support staff and all of the members who have helped us, really appreciate your support. Well done boys, the batting unit as well as the bowling unit, you guys were amazing, whatever we discussed before this series, that we are a process-oriented team, and you guys have already started taking those steps. I'm sure you guys are going to go a long way."

Team India had to overcome nerves to secure wins in the first two ODIs before closing out the series on a high. Shubman Gill was adjudged player of the series for his exploits at the top of the order.

He scored 205 runs in the three-match series, which included two half-centuries. He was also adjudged the man of the match in the final game for his unbeaten 98.

"Some terrific performances under pressure was a really great sign" - Rahul Dravid praises Team India's ability to come on the right side of close finishes

Featuring a host of bench players, Dhawan had the task of leading the second-string side with the senior members rested after the tour of England. From Mohammad Siraj's final-over under pressure in the first ODI to Axar Patel's nerves in a steep run-chase in the next contest, the players showcased their ability in some fashion.

Summarizing the team's performance in the 3-0 series win, head coach Rahul Dravid said:

"We came here with a really young team, a lot of the guys who played the England series were not here, and the way you guys have responded and played these three games, the level of professionalism, couple of tight games, we discussed those and to get on the right side of the high-pressure games, some terrific performances under pressure was a really great sign."

The Men In Blue will move onto the next leg of the Caribbean tour with a five-match T20I series, beginning on July 29. Will the Rohit Sharma-led side be able to continue their winning run against West Indies? Let us know what you think.

