IND vs WI 2022: "We have been criticizing Gill for not converting good starts into bigger innings" - Parthiv Patel praises opener for making amends in the third ODI

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel heaped praise on Shubman Gill for making the most of his good start in the third ODI against West Indies on July 27. The young batter scored an unbeaten 98 to help India register a convincing 119-run win by virtue of DLS at the Queen's Park Oval Stadium.

Having last played an ODI in late 2020, Gill was preferred ahead of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the three-match series in the Caribbean. The 22-year-old showed his class in the first two matches, but only had a maiden ODI half-century to show for it.

His manner of dismissals in those fixtures garnered heavy criticism, especially in the second ODI, where he perished while attempting to play the scoop shot.

Opining that Gill batted "brilliantly" in the final contest of the series, Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"I thought Shubman Gill batted brilliantly, we all have been talking a lot about him. We know his talent, and what kind of shots he can play, and we have been criticizing Gill for not converting good starts into bigger innings, today he did that."

The Punjab-born player was left unbeaten on 98 and was denied the chance to score his maiden hundred after rain interrupted play. His fantastic knock included seven fours and two sixes for which he was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Stating that Gill should not be disappointed for not scaling the three-figure mark, Parthiv Patel said:

"Unfortunately, the rain came in and we could not see that hundred. I'm pretty sure Gill would have been disappointed that he missed out on a hundred. But, he does not need to be disappointed, I'm sure many such opportunities will come with the talent he has."

Gill scored 205 runs in the series at an average of 102.5 and was also awarded the Player of the Series award.

"When you are playing ahead of guys who have performed well for India, that puts extra pressure" - Parthiv Patel

Ahead of the series, several tipped Ishan Kishan to be exposed to ODI cricket and backed Ruturaj Gaikwad to make his debut in the format.

However, the management opted to go with Gill as Shikhar Dhawan's opening partner. His good rhythm in the first two matches helped his case as he retained the spot for the entirety of the series.

Terming Gill as the best young talent in the country, Parthiv Patel said:

"Shubman Gill was outstanding in this series, especially because he was chosen ahead of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. When you are playing ahead of guys who have performed well for India, that puts extra pressure, but Gill never showed that."

Patel concluded:

"He could not convert his starts in the first two games, but he learned and that is why he is the best young talent at present."

Following his recent exploits, Gill is likely to earn a place in the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Has the young batter done enough to warrant a place in Team India's upcoming ODI assignments? Let us know what you think.

