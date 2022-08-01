IND vs WI 2022: Weather report at St.Kitts as India look to go up 2-0

It will be a cloudy day at Warner Park in St. Kitts as India look to go 2-0 up against West Indies in the five-match T20I series. After winning the first game comprehensively by 68 runs, Rohit Sharma & Co will look to double the lead over the misfiring Windies squad.

The visitors will have Dinesh Karthik to thank after his blitzkrieg 41* off just 19 delivered saw India finish with a flourish after being reduced to 102/4. They will now look to have another go with some course corrections and extend their lead.

It appears that the weather is pretty conducive for a full game as there is no rain predicted. Ahead of the second ODI on Monday (August 1), we take a look at what the weather has in store.

IND vs WI 2022: Weather report at St.Kitts as India aim to double lead

Weather.com predicts a cloudy day on the cards as the action shifts to St. Kitts. No rain is predicted. Humidity and cloud cover are at 74% and 52% respectively and the temperature is up to 30 degrees.

The pleasant weather also gives the Windies a chance to even the scoreline after doing a decent job with the ball up to the first 10 overs of the game. Their batting was barely average and that will be on their minds as they take on a formidable Indian outfit.

Despite the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant failing to make an impact in the first T20I, the think-tank will look to give them one more run before making any changes in the playing XI.

The spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi were impactful with each of the bowlers giving nothing away with their miserly spells. They bagged five wickets between them to fend off the Windies charge and that came as one of the positives for the side.

Team India line-up

Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

