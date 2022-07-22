IND vs WI 2022: Weather update in Trinidad as India gear up for 1st ODI

Expect rain delays to hamper the first ODI between India and West Indies on Friday (July 22) at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

That said, both teams will look to start the limited series tour on a winning note irrespective of the conditions. While India have rested some big names heading into the first match, they still look like a formidable side on paper.

Fresh off the ODI series win against England, the visitors will look to flex their bench strength on the rebuilding Windies outfit led by Nicholas Pooran. And ahead of the much-awaited tussle between the two sides, we take a look at how the day may pan out weather-wise.

IND vs WI 2022: Rain to be a deciding factor in Trinidad

Accuweather predicts a balmy day with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees, but frequent showers are expected in spots, meaning there will be a possibility of delays and over-reduction.

The humidity is expected to be around 66 percent with 52 percent cloud cover. Overall, it is a fairly good day for some cricketing action, and both units will be hoping that the rains don't disrupt the game massively.

Related: Predicted Playing XI for India

It's a bit of a happy headache as India will look to experiment with some names over the course of the series. While Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan are the front-runners to accompany Shikhar Dhawan at the top, there's also Shubman Gill, whose technical fluency might give him an edge over the duo.

In-form Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are likely to handle the middle-order, while Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur will take the all-rounder spots.

Predicted playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far