IND vs WI 2022: Weather update in Trinidad as India gear up for 1st T20I

The rain gods might decide to have a bit of their own fun as far as the weather is concerning in Trinidad ahead of India's first T20I against West Indies (to be held on Friday, July 29 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy).

The visitors had a good run as they swept the hosts in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series. While the first couple of games were close encounters, the third, with added rain interruptions and the DL method coming into play, saw India win by 119 runs.

With some familiar names returning to the fold for India, we take a look at what the weather holds in store.

IND vs WI 2022: Weather update in Trinidad as India gears up for 1st T20I

Weather.com predicts a partly cloudy day on the cards, with some rainfall in spots. The temperature is set to touch 31 degrees at noon, but will start off at a pleasant 24 degrees. Humdity is expected to be around 93% with a 54% cloud cover.

Both teams, especially the Windies, will be hoping that the rain stays away. In need of momentum, they will look to get the edge over India in the first game and hope that the weather stays conducive to help achieve their objective.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, and Ravichandran Ashwin are some of the big names slated to play in the first T20I after sitting out the ODI leg.

With Ravindra Jadeja likely to be rested for in the series opener, expect Axar Patel to take his place. Much of the spotlight will be on Ravichandran Ashwin to see how he weaves a web around a team that prefers playing the ultra-short version of the game.

Predicted playing XI for the 1st T20I

Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda/Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin/Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

