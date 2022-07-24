IND vs WI 2022: Weather update in Trinidad as India look for 2-0

India won't mind the odd cloudburst on the weather front as long as it lets them go up 2-0 on Sunday (July 24). The Men in Blue will return to the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad to take on hosts West Indies in the second half of the three-match series.

Despite stellar knocks from Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64), and Shreyas Iyer (54) in the first match on July 22, the hosts put up a fight. However, they narrowly lost by three runs.

Akeal Hossain (32*) and Romario Shepherd (39*) kept them in the hunt after solid contributions from Kyle Mayers (75), Shamarh Brooks (46), and Brandon King (54).

With another full day of play incoming, we take a look at the weather as both sides clash again.

IND vs WI 2022: Weather update in Trinidad on Sunday (July 24): Cloudy

While the consensus is cloudy, expect the sun to come out at intervals, making for a good Caribbean day to play cricket. Accuweather predicts rain in spots, but the game is unlikely to suffer any delays.

The temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees and cool down to 24 over the course of the day. A 60% humidity and 59% cloud cover is estimated by the weather site.

Shikhar Dhawan didn't have a great England tour earlier this month.

However, the southpaw, captaining in place of a rested Rohit Sharma, broke the lean run with a gutsy 97 coming off 99 deliveries. His knock was studded with 10 fours and three sixes and in the company of Gill and Iyer, he reclaimed the missing touch.

While he was watchful for the deliveries that angled in, Dhawan was on top of anything that was in his arc. The trademark flicks and drives were on full display in the match. He led admirably from the front, setting up the perfect platform for the new-look middle order to tee off.

It's unlikely that India will tinker with playing XI in the second ODI. However, all eyes will be on Dhawan to see if he can make a case for himself as competition for the slots heat up.

