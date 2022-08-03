What happened to Rohit Sharma? - India captain retires hurt during IND vs WI 2022 3rd T20I

In what could potentially be a significant injury scare for India ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma retired hurt for 11 (5) in the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday (August 2).

The 35-year-old looked good at the crease, hitting a six and a four in the second over of the run chase against pacer Alzarri Joseph. However, he called up the physio after the fourth ball. The duo had a long chat near the pitch after which Rohit was seen walking back to the pavilion holding his back, in apparent discomfort.

His only boundary of the innings, on the third ball of the second over, came off an awkward-looking shot on the leg-side against a bouncer, which might've caused the injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that Rohit has a back spasm and is currently being monitored by the medical team.

"UPDATE: #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma has a back spasm. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress. #WIvIND."

The Men in Blue will hope it's not too serious. Rohit has had back problems in the past, which have kept him out of important games. He's now the captain of all three formats and is building a team for the twin World Cups in the next two years.

The innings on Tuesday followed two contrasting knocks for the skipper in the series. In the first game, he top-scored with 64 (44), which helped India post a daunting total. He was out for a golden duck on the first ball of the second match, failing to fend off a short ball from left-arm pacer Obed McCoy. India lost the game by five wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav steady after Rohit Sharma's retire-hurt

Suryakumar Yadav, who opened alongside Rohit, made sure that India recover well from the unexpected blow. Despite failing to do well in the previous two games, and inviting criticism for his promotion to the top of the order, he has raced to 47 (25) in the chase of 165. You can catch the live proceedings here.

