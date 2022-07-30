IND vs WI 2022: "Whatever that was, I did not understand it at all"- Mohammad Kaif baffled with India not persisting with Rishabh Pant at the top

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was confused by Team India's strategy of not continuing with Rishabh Pant at the top of the order in the first T20I against West Indies in Trinidad on Friday.

The 24-year-old opened alongside Rohit Sharma in the second and third T20Is in England and showed a lot of promise as he seemed to enjoy the field restrictions. So the fact that he batted at No.4 on Friday and Suryakumar Yadav opened the batting left Kaif completely clueless.

The move clearly didn't work as Pant continued to struggle in the middle-order in T20Is, getting dismissed for just 14. Speaking to FanCode, here's what Mohammad Kaif had to say about the young southpaw's batting position:

"Whatever that was, I did not understand it at all. If you were trying Rishabh Pant as the opener for 2-3 matches, then you should have gone with him today as well. Give him at least five chances. This strategy of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid is to back the players for at least 5-6 matches. But this did not happen with Pant."

Mohammad Kaif on Suryakumar Yadav's role

Mohammad Kaif stressed how well Suryakumar Yadav had adapted to the No.4 role in India's T20I team. He feels that once players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul return, Yadav will be slotted back into the No.4 position.

The 41-year-old also questioned the exclusion of the in-form Ishan Kishan if the Men in Blue didn't see Pant as their opener. He stated:

“Suryakumar has the role of controlling the innings in the middle and adding those finishing touches. In fact, his role will remain as the No. 4 batter when Kohli and Rahul return. But Pant should have been tried. Clearly, I did not understand what happened. Ishan Kishan is also waiting."

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 So the Rishabh Pant as opener plan has been shelved is it? SKY opening now? He's not averse to it but given he's your best middle-order bat, why? #WIvIND So the Rishabh Pant as opener plan has been shelved is it? SKY opening now? He's not averse to it but given he's your best middle-order bat, why? #WIvIND

India's 68-run win in the first T20I shouldn't cover the confusion created by the musical chair being played in their batting order. They need to find a stable line-up to ensure there are clear roles for every player going into the T20 World Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far