"Who is your best spinner? Why do you have to wait for him?" - Murali Kartik questions India's bowling changes during 2nd IND vs WI ODI

Former Indian spinner Murali Kartik was baffled to see Yuzvendra Chahal enter the fold only in the 17th over in India's second ODI against West Indies on Sunday (July 24).
West Indies opted to bat first at the Port of Spain and got off to a flying start as Kyle Mayers took debutant Avesh Khan to the cleaners. Although Deepak Hooda picked up Mayers' wicket, Shamarh Brooks came to the crease and built another useful partnership with centurion Shai Hope.
Speaking on Fancode, Murali Kartik explained how India bringing a wicket-taker like Chahal so late into the attack allowed the hosts to get off to a steady start. He said:
"I have no issues with Deepak Hooda bowling. It's just that, who is your best spinner in the side? And why do you have to wait for him (Chahal)?"
Kartik continued:
"One of the main reasons why one-day cricket has been a problem is these middle-overs. [It's] Because the game keeps meandering away. When a weapon like Chahal can get you wickets, why do you (wait) ?"
Murali Kartik questions why India waited for West Indies to go into "T20 mode" to bring in Yuzvendra Chahal
Murali Kartik also spoke about how the visitors focused on containing runs and getting overs from their fifth bowler instead of bringing on Chahal and going for the kill.
Shai Hope, who initially struggled to maintain a healthy strike rate, accelerated really well to score a fine 115. Captain Nicholas Pooran also played a breezy knock of 74 as Chahal found it difficult to keep the two set batters quiet. On this, Murali Kartik stated:
"The most important thing in the middle overs is to get wickets. And when you have the ability to take wickets, why do you have to wait for (West Indies to go into) T20 mode?"
Although India have won the series with a match to spare, they have conceded more than 300 runs in both ODIs against West Indies. There is still plenty of room for improvement in the visitors' bowling department, which is notably missing a few senior pros.