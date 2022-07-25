"Who is your best spinner? Why do you have to wait for him?" - Murali Kartik questions India's bowling changes during 2nd IND vs WI ODI

Former Indian spinner Murali Kartik was baffled to see Yuzvendra Chahal enter the fold only in the 17th over in India's second ODI against West Indies on Sunday (July 24).

West Indies opted to bat first at the Port of Spain and got off to a flying start as Kyle Mayers took debutant Avesh Khan to the cleaners. Although Deepak Hooda picked up Mayers' wicket, Shamarh Brooks came to the crease and built another useful partnership with centurion Shai Hope.

Speaking on Fancode, Murali Kartik explained how India bringing a wicket-taker like Chahal so late into the attack allowed the hosts to get off to a steady start. He said:

"I have no issues with Deepak Hooda bowling. It's just that, who is your best spinner in the side? And why do you have to wait for him (Chahal)?"

Kartik continued:

"One of the main reasons why one-day cricket has been a problem is these middle-overs. [It's] Because the game keeps meandering away. When a weapon like Chahal can get you wickets, why do you (wait) ?"

Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho West Indies haven't suddenly improved from Ahmedabad or Providence. They simply have better batting conditions and more suitable ground dimensions.

This is something that Hope, Brooks, Mayers, and Pooran have always been capable of.



This is something that Hope, Brooks, Mayers, and Pooran have always been capable of. West Indies haven't suddenly improved from Ahmedabad or Providence. They simply have better batting conditions and more suitable ground dimensions.This is something that Hope, Brooks, Mayers, and Pooran have always been capable of.

Murali Kartik questions why India waited for West Indies to go into "T20 mode" to bring in Yuzvendra Chahal

Murali Kartik also spoke about how the visitors focused on containing runs and getting overs from their fifth bowler instead of bringing on Chahal and going for the kill.

Shai Hope, who initially struggled to maintain a healthy strike rate, accelerated really well to score a fine 115. Captain Nicholas Pooran also played a breezy knock of 74 as Chahal found it difficult to keep the two set batters quiet. On this, Murali Kartik stated:

"The most important thing in the middle overs is to get wickets. And when you have the ability to take wickets, why do you have to wait for (West Indies to go into) T20 mode?"

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Chahal was hit for 6 sixes today in his spell. It's the most that he has ever been hit in an ODI.



There have been 2 more instances when he has been hit for 6 sixes in his spell. Once vs SA in Joburg in 2018, and the other in the 2019 WC vs England. Chahal was hit for 6 sixes today in his spell. It's the most that he has ever been hit in an ODI.There have been 2 more instances when he has been hit for 6 sixes in his spell. Once vs SA in Joburg in 2018, and the other in the 2019 WC vs England.

Although India have won the series with a match to spare, they have conceded more than 300 runs in both ODIs against West Indies. There is still plenty of room for improvement in the visitors' bowling department, which is notably missing a few senior pros.

