Why KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are not playing 1st India vs West Indies ODI?

Tam India will step onto the field in the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday without two of their key batters - Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul.

Dhawan, who was set to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma, recently tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Ahmedabad. The left-hander is currently in mandatory isolation and is being monitored by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical team. He is likely to miss the entire three-match series.

Taking to Twitter, he recently thanked his fans for their wishes and support, saying:

"Thank you everyone for your wishes. I'm doing fine and humbled by all the love that's come my way."

Mayank Agarwal was called in as Dhawan's replacement, but the Punjab Kings opener is also in quarantine. Young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was then transferred from the T20I squad to the ODI team and will now open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in Ahmedabad.

Rahul, meanwhile, will only be unavailable for the first ODI. The vice-captain is missing the game due to personal reasons. He's reportedly occupied with his sister’s wedding and will be back in time for the second ODI on Wednesday.

Despite opening the innings in India's last ODI rubber against South Africa, he is likely to be seen as a middle-order option for the series. His absence from the first ODI has made space for Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav at No.5.

Shreyas Iyer is another notable absentee from this match. He also tested positive for COVID-19 alongside Dhawan and might miss all three games in the series.

What does India's playing 11 look like without KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan?

Without Rahul and Dhawan, India's playing XI is sporting a new look in Ahmedabad.

The hosts have handed all-rounder Deepak Hooda his ODI debut, with Kishan and Washington Sundar set to play just their third and second one-dayers respectively.

Here's India's playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Indian skipper Rohit won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

